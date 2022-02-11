The West Virginia gymnastics team came back to Morgantown to compete against Pitt and Texas Woman’s after taking first in Sunday's meet. West Virginia won the meet, with Pitt coming in second and Texas Woman’s taking third place.
In the first rotation, West Virginia (5-3, 0-2 Big 12) took on the vault. Sophomore Kiana Lewis and Texas Woman’s (2-5, 0-0) Emerson Adams both took first place scoring 9.850 points. Senior Rachel Hornbug, freshman Brooke Alban, Texas Woman’s junior Daisy Woodring and Pitt freshman Sidney Washington all scored 8.825 points putting them in third place.
The first rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.100 points putting them in first place. Pitt and Texas Woman’s scored a total of 48.925 points putting them both in second place.
In the second rotation, West Virginia took on the uneven bars. Junior Kianna Yancey, senior Kendra Combs, and Albine all tied for first place scoring 9.875 points. Pitt freshman Hallie Copperwheat scored 9.825 points putting her in fourth place.
The second rotation ended the Mountaineers scoring a total of 49.150 points keeping them in first place. Texas Woman’s scored a total of 48.875 points keeping them in second place while Pitt dropped down to third after scoring a total of 48.100 points.
In the third rotation, West Virginia took on the balance beam. Hornbug and Pitt Copperwheat both tied for second place scoring 9.850 points. Texas Woman’s sophomore Madeline Gose got first place overall after scoring 9.875 points.
The third rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring a total of 48.375 points bumping them to second place. Texas Woman’s scored a total of 48.975 points moving them to first place while Pitt remains in third place after scoring 48.700 points.
In the final rotation, West Virginia took on the floor routine. Yancey and Texas Woman’s Gose scored 9.875 points putting them both in first place. Freshman Anna Leigh and Emily Holmes-Hackerd both scored 9.850 putting them in third place overall. Combs and Texas Woman’s senior Isabel Goyco scored 9.825 points, putting them both in fifth place.
In the final rotation, West Virginia scored 49.225 points, Pitt scored 48.850 points, and Texas Woman’s scored 47.725 points.
West Virginia scored 195.800 points overall, moving them back up to first place. Pitt scored 194.575 points overall, moving them to second place and Texas Woman’s scored 194.500 points overall moving them down to third place.
West Virginia will travel to Towson, Md. to compete against Ursinus College and Towson on Saturday at 6 p.m.