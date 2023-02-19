The West Virginia University gymnasts put up an exhilarating performance to see off Bowling Green inside the Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
The Mountaineers put the past two weeks’ disappointment at Pittsburgh and Denver, respectively, behind them and dominated the entire event with a season-best team score of 196.575-194.8. In addition, they equalled an almost seven-year record on the floor as all six gymnasts scored a 9.90 or higher.
Buoyed by the support from their alums and a raving home crowd, the Mountaineers — draped in customary white and dark blue leotards featuring stylish pink stripes to pay homage to the program’s annual Cancer Awareness Meet — were in high spirits.
The team started with a season-high vault score of 49.200, senior Kiana Yancey opening the event with a hint of things to come as she secured a season-high 9.825. Then, freshman Emma Wehry achieved a career-best 9.875 to help the Mountaineers see off the Falcons.
On the bars, sophomore Brooke Alban scored 9.850 to lead Jason Butts' ladies to another victory (48.875) and on the beam, Yancey equalled a career-high 9.85 to help secure a 48.925 win over the visitors’ 48.575.
The floor squad demonstrated total dominance with a spirited performance. All six WVU gymnasts occupied the first three positions, as senior Emily Holmes-Hackered scored a massive career-high 9.95 to secure the top spot. Yancey, who put up another career-high 9.925, took second.
Juniors Kiana Lewis and Ellen Collins, and seniors Abbie Pierson and Kendra Combs scored 9.9s to tie for the third spot as WVU came within inches of the program record and set a new season best of 49.595 in the event.
Sunday was also WVU Gymnastics' first-ever Alumni Meet, and Linda Burdette-Good, the program's second-ever coach, was present to witness the incredible feat. The Hall of Famer was at the reins for 37 seasons (1975-2011) and led the Mountaineers to four national championship appearances and ten conference titles, amongst an incredible haul of plaudits.
“It was really nice to be back, especially seeing a performance like this,” Burdette-Goode told the DA. “We were always strong on floor (and) all the events were great. It was a lot of excitement.”
With an overall score and a career-high of 39.400, Yancey — the only Mountaineer on the all-around — took pole position at the dual meet. She became the 13th Mountaineer to record such a score on the all-around. Having bounced back from two successive defeats on the road, she revealed her and the team's recipe for success.
“We’ve been working so hard. So I think it paid off,” Yancey said.
Next up for the Mountaineers is the first double weekend of the season. They travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma inside the Lloyd Noble Center on Feb. 24 and Texas Woman's inside the Kitty Magee Arena at Denton Feb. 26.
With the double weekend fast approaching, the legendary Burdette-Good, who has been following their meets online has one wish.
“Hopefully, they’ll be able to take this on the road,” she said.