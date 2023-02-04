Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening.
The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
However, Jason Butts’ ladies were undone by Pitt, who accumulated 196.550 points against the Mountaineers' 195.200 and dominated three of the four events: vault, uneven parallel and balance beam.
The Panthers’ Hallie Copperwheat (39.400) and Reyna Garvey (39.200) placed first and second, respectively, in the final event standings.
Still, there were bright spots for the Mountaineers.
On the floor exercise, senior Emily Holmes-Hackerd continued her impressive run and finished atop the podium for a third consecutive meet, sharing it with Pitt’s duo of Copperwheat and Garvey after they were all tied at 9.875. However, the Pitt duo tied at 9.925 to beat senior Kiana Yancey (9.850) to the third spot on the balance beam.
On vault, freshmen Brooke Irwin and Emma Wehry posted 9.775 to finish third behind Sidney Washington and Kennedy Duke (9.800). In uneven parallel bars, Pitt swept the podium finishes, with sophomore Brooke Alban (9.825) coming in at fifth.
Friday’s meet marked the rivals’ 89th meeting between the two programs, and a loss for West Virginia still leaves the Panthers with a lot of ground to cover at 69-18-2. The Mountaineers will hope to get back to winning ways against eighth-ranked Denver inside Magness Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12.