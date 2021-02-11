The West Virginia gymnastics team lost to No. 7 Denver University, 195.400- 196.375 in a tightly contested matchup.
Denver came out on top in all four events, vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.
Sophomore Kianna Yancey started off on vault for the Mountaineers scoring a 9.55, putting her in twelfth-place. Senior Michelle Waldron followed up with her score of 9.775, ended up in fourth-place.
Freshman Kiana Lewis posted a 9.750, tying with Denver junior Alexandria Ruiz for fifth-place. Sophomore Abbie Pierson matched her season-high with a 9.8 total and put her in a tie for second-place with Denver freshman Jessica Hutchinson.
McKenna Linnen also scored a season-high 9.725, putting her in a four-way tie for seventh-place with three Denver athletes, freshman Rosie Casali, junior Alexis Vasquez, and senior Emily Glynn.
Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd anchored for the Mountaineers and earned a career-high mark of 9.675, putting her in eleventh-place. WVU’s total score for the first rotation was 48.725.
For the second rotation, junior Esperanza Abarca led off the Mountaineers, with a score of 9.800. Teammate Kendra Combs had a matching score, putting them both in a three-way tie for fourth-place with Denver freshman Abbie Thompson. Combs’ score matched her season-high in the event.
Junior Rachel Hornung added a matching season-high score of 9.725, putting her in a three-way tie for eighth-place with teammate sophomore Kianna Yancey and Denver’s Glynn.
Holmes-Hackered had an unfortunate fall in her series, scoring an 8.775, putting her in twelfth-place. Freshman Nicole Norris anchored for the Mountaineers earning an eleventh-place finish with her score of 9.7.
Despite a couple of mistakes in the second rotation, WVU scored a season-high total, 48.75, in the event.
Holmes-Hackerd opened the lineup in beam with a 9.7, putting her in a tie for tenth-place with teammate Hornung. Pierson earned ninth-place with a score of 9.75. Yancey scored a 9.775 putting her in a three-way tie with Denver’s Thompson and sophomore Callie Schlottman.
After a couple of miscues, Linnen scored a 9.45 for her routine, putting her in twelfth-place. Freshman Chole Asper anchored for WVU, making her season debut on beam scoring a 9.8 total and tying for third place with Denver athletes, Ruiz and senior Lynnzee Brown.
The total score for the Mountaineers for the third rotation was 48.725.
For the fourth and final rotation, Linnen scored her fourth straight 9.85 mark of the season to open West Virginia’s floor rotation. Earning herself a fifth-place finish, tying with teammate Hornung.
Holmes-Hackerd scored a 9.8, as did teammate Yancey, tying for eighth-place together. Combs scored a 9.775, which put her in a three-way tie with Denver’s Thompson and Ruiz. Pierson hit a season-high 9.9 total in the anchor spot, earning second-place.
West Virginia's total score for the floor exercise was 49.125. This is the third straight meet that WVU has scored a 49.0 or better on the floor.
Looking forward, the Mountaineers get another chance at Denver on Feb. 21st when they travel to Colorado. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m.