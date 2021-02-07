The West Virginia gymnastics team lost to No. 17 Iowa State on Sunday, 195.125- 195.175 in a competitive matchup.
Despite the loss, the Mountaineers were able to come out on top in two events. Sophomore Kianna Yancey won the balance beam with a 9.85 and junior Kendra Combs scored the Mountaineers’ first 9.9 of the season, matching her career-high in the floor exercise.
WVU started the competition on vault led by Yancey who earned the score of 9.725, putting her in a tie for ninth-place with teammate freshman Kiana Lewis. Senior Michelle Waldron scored a career-high 9.825 and tied for second-place with Iowa State senior Sophia Steinmeyer.
Sophomore Abbie Pierson matched her season-high with a 9.8, putting her in a three-way tie for fourth place with freshman Emilie Hong and junior Kelsey Boychuk from Iowa State. Senior McKenna Linnen also matched her season-high score of 9.7, putting her in eleventh-place, while sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackered closed the rotation for the Mountaineers with a 9.45 mark, putting her in twelfth.
WVU matched its season-high score on vault with a total score of 48.775.
For their second rotation of bars, junior Esperanza Abarca led off for the Mountaineers’ scoring a season-high 9.825, tying for third-place with Iowa State junior Madelyn Langkamp and Addy De Jesus. Combs followed with her season-high score of 9.8, putting her in ninth-place.
Junior Rachel Hornung added her score of 9.675 and ended up in tenth-place, while freshman Nicole Norris finished up with 9.75 in ninth-place.
After a couple of miscues in the final two slots for the Mountaineers Yancey scored an 8.975 putting her in twelfth and Lewis with her score of 9.250 in eleventh-place. WVU’s total score for bars was 48.300.
For the third rotation the Mountaineers took on the balance beam, Holmes-Hackerd and Pierson started for WVU with a matching 9.8, their season-highs in the event putting them in a three-way tie for fourth-place with Iowa States’ Steinmeyer. Hornung scored a 9.675 putting her in a tie for tenth-place with Iowa State senior Ariana Orrego.
Yancey competed on beam for the first time this season scoring a career-high 9.85, putting her in a tie with Iowa State’s junior Meixi Semple for first-place. Linnen added her score of 9.825, matching her season-high mark to finish in third-place.
Abarca anchored for the Mountaineers but had an unfortunate fall in her series, earning her a 9.3, and a twelfth-place finish.
WVU had four scores of 9.8 or better to help the Mountaineers score a season-high 48.95 in the event.
For the fourth and final event, the Mountaineers took on the floor event. Linnen started off for WVU and notched her third 9.85 of the season which put her in a tie for fourth-place with Cyclone’s Steinmeyer. Pierson followed with a season-high 9.775, also ended up in a tie for sixth-place with another Iowa State gymnast, Langkamp.
Holmes-Hackerd hit a career-high on the floor, scoring a 9.9875 and earned herself a third-place finish. Combs scored a career-high in the event with a 9.9, tying Iowa State sophomore Maddie Diab for first-place. Yancey scored a 9.75, putting her in eighth-place.
Lewis competed on floor for the first time in her career, earning a 9.55, putting her in twelfth-place. WVU scored a season-high floor total of 49.150.
Despite the loss, the Mountaineers registered a season-high total against the Cyclones.
Looking forward for WVU, the Mountaineers welcome Denver on Thursday at the WVU Coliseum. The competition is set to begin at 1 p.m.