The West Virginia gymnastics team traveled to Towson, Md. to compete against Towson University and Ursinus College after a win against Pitt and Texas Women's College last Friday. West Virginia took the victory while Towson took second place and Ursinus College took third place.
In the first rotation, the Mountaineers (7-3, 0-2 Big 12) took on the balance beam. Sophomore Chloe Asper and Towson (11-13) senior Emerson Hurst both tied for first place after scoring 9.900 points. Sophomore Agatha Handono, Towson freshman Lauren Keener, and Towson junior Jenna Weitz all scored 9.875 points putting them in third place.
The first rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.125 points, putting them in first place. Towson scored 49.025 points putting them in second place while Ursinus College scored 45.475 points, putting them in third place.
The second rotation started with the Mountaineers taking on the floor routines. Senior Kendra Combs scored 9.925 points putting her in first place while junior Abbie Pierson scored 9.900 points, putting her in second place.
The second rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.400, keeping them in first place. Towson scored 49.150 keeping them in second place and Ursinus College scored 46.525 also keeping them in third place.
In the third rotation, the Mountaineers took on the vault. Junior Kianna Yancey along with Towson junior Lauren Bolen and junior Camille Vitoff all tied for first place after scoring 9.850 points. Tied in fourth place, West Virginia freshman Brooke Albane, sophomore Kiana Lewis, and Pierson all scored 9.800 points.
The third rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.025, keeping them in first place. Towson scored 49.325 points keeping them in second while Ursinus College scored 46.200 points, also keeping them in third place.
In the fourth and final rotation, the Mountaineers took on the uneven bars. Senior Esperanza Abarca scored 9.875 points putting her in second place overall. Towson freshman Clara Hong scored 9.900 points putting her in first place along with Keener scoring 9.850 points putting her in third place.
In the final rotation, the Mountaineers and Towson both scored 49.025 points. Ursinus College scored 46.975 points.
The meet ended with West Virginia scoring a total of 196.575 points while Towson finished second with 196.525 points and Ursinus College scoring 185.175 points to finish in third place.
West Virginia will travel back home to Morgantown to compete against William & Mary and George Washington on Monday at 7 p.m. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.