The West Virginia gymnastics team fell to No. 3 Oklahoma after a close match Sunday, 195.850-194.625.
Despite their many faults in the events, the Sooners came out on top in all four events, including vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
The Mountaineers started the competition on uneven bars led by junior Esperanza Abarca who earned a 9.8. Classmate Kendra Combs followed suit with another 9.8, tying the two for sixth place. Junior Rachel Hornung was just short of a career-high with a 9.725 that placed her ninth.
Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd scored an 8.7, after a slight miscue. Classmate Kianna Yancey earned eighth place with a score of 9.750. Freshman Kiana Lewis anchored for the Mountaineers, placing tenth with her score of 9.525. WVU’s total score for bars was 48.600.
For the second rotation Yancey led off with a season-high mark of 9.75 and tied for eighth with an Oklahoma Sooner. Senior Michelle Waldron also hit for a season-high, scoring a 9.775, which was just short of a career-high. Waldron tied for fifth place with teammates Lewis and sophomore Abbie Pierson.
Senior McKenna Linnen competed on vault for the fourth time in her career, totaling a season-high 9.7 mark, putting her in tenth place. Holmes-Hackerd anchored for WVU with a score of 9.575. WVU scored a total of 48.775 for the vault rotation.
The Mountaineers started off strong in the third rotation of the floor event with Linnen scoring a matching season-high total of 9.85, ending up in a four-way tie in fourth place with teammates Holmes-Hackerd, Yancey, and Combs.
Pierson followed with a 9.6 mark, earning herself eleventh place. Hornung anchored for the Mountaineers and earned a 9.575 score and obtained twelfth place. WVU finished the floor event with a season-high event total of 49.000.
While the Mountaineers competed in floor, Oklahoma had the balance beam and had multiple errors, ending up with the final score being 47.850, the lowest score for Oklahoma in the event in 15 years. The Mountaineers by the end of the third rotation were in the lead with a score of 146.375 over Oklahoma’s score of 146.350.
For the fourth and final event the Mountaineers had to take on the balance beam. Holmes-Hackerd completed the all-around with a 9.25, putting her in eighth place. Classmate Pierson earned a 9.25 for a season high and ended up tied for fourth place with Linnen.
Hornung added a score of 9.725, earning sixth place. Classmate Combs followed with a score of 9.025 due to a slight mishap. Abarca scored a 9.825 to anchor for WVU, the mark was just short of her career-high and tied for second place. WVU scored a total of 48.250 in the beam event.
Looking ahead for West Virginia, its next meet is on Feb. 7 against the Iowa State Cyclones at the WVU Coliseum. The competition is set to begin at 1 p.m and can be watched on ESPN+.