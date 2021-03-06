The West Virginia gymnastics earned their first win of the 2021 season in the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh, 195.900-194.175 on Friday night.
With the win the Mountaineers were able to come out on top in three out of the four events winning uneven parallel bars, balance beam, and floor exercise and hitting their season-high total score.
WVU (1-6, 0-6 Big 12) started the meet on bars with junior Esperanza Abarca with a mark of 9.8, tying for second-place with Pittsburgh’s Katrina Coca. Junior Kendra Combs followed with a season-high 9.825, placing in first.
Sophomores Kianna and Kayla Yancey tied for fifth-place with their matching scores of 9.700. Freshman Nicole Norris added her score of 9.475, putting her in ninth-place. Junior Rachel Hornung registered a 9.675 in the anchor position, tying for seventh-place with Pittsburgh (5-9-1) junior Olivia Miller.
The total score for the first rotation for the Mountaineers was 48.8.
For its second rotation on vault, WVU’s Kianna Yancey scored a 9.65 in the lead-off position, putting her in eleventh-place. Hornung followed with a matching season-high mark of 9.675, earning tenth-place.
Senior Michelle Waldron and Kayla Yancey scored a matching 9.775, tying for third-place. Freshman Kiana Lewis hit a personal best with a score of 9.825 and earned second-place. Sophomore Abbie Pierson anchored for WVU earning a 9.750, tying for fifth-place with Pittsburgh senior Jordan Ceccarini.
Matching its score from the first rotation West Virginia’s total score for vault was 48.8.
The Mountaineers gained even more momentum into the third rotation in the floor routine. Kianna Yancey was just short of her season-high with her score of 9.8, tying for eighth-place with Pittsburgh sophomore Lauren Beckwith.
Senior McKenna Linnen tied with Pittsburgh’s Ceccarini for sixth-place with their matching score of 9.825. Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd and classmate Pierson scored a matching 9.85, tying for third-place with Pittsburgh’s Miller.
Lewis matched her career-high of 9.875, earning second-place. For the third time this season Combs scored a 9.9 in the floor event, matching her career-high and earning first.
The Mountaineers scored a season-high, 49.3, in the third rotation. The Mountaineers have tallied a 49.0 or better on the floor event in five of their last six meets.
Hoping to continue the momentum, WVU closed the meet on beam. Holmes-Hackerd led off with a 9.65, earning ninth-place. Hornung placed fifth with a matching season-high score of 9.8.
Freshman Chole Asper notched a 9.85, along with Pierson tying for first-place, both were just short of their career-highs. Linnen earned a 9.825, tying for third-place with Pittsburgh’s Beckwith.
Lewis competed on beam for the first time in her collegiate career with a score of 9.775 while anchoring for the Mountaineers and tied for sixth-place with Pittsburgh’s Miller.
WVU’s total score for the fourth and final rotation was 49.100. This is just the second time this season that the Mountaineers have scored a 49.0 or better on beam.
Looking forward, the Mountaineers travel back to Fitzgerald Field House on March 12 to take on Pittsburgh once again. The competition is set to begin at 7 p.m.