The West Virginia gymnastics team traveled back to Morgantown, after their win in Chapel Hill, N. C., against Ball State University, with West Virginia taking the tight victory.
In the first rotation, West Virginia (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) took on the vault. Senior Rachel Hornburg and junior Abbie Pierson, along with Ball State (6-8-1, 2-3 MAC) sophomore Hannah Ruthberg and sophomore Victoria Henry, all tied for second place by scoring 9.825 points. Ball State sophomore Suki Pfister took first place overall by scoring 9.875 points.
The first rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 48.975 points, putting them in first place. Ball State scored 48.950 points, putting them in second place.
In the second rotation, West Virginia took on the uneven bars. Junior Kianna Yancey and senior Esperanza Abaraca both scored 9.825 points putting them in second place. Ball State junior Megan Teter scored 9.850 points, putting her in first place.
The second rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 48.900 points, moving them to second place. Ball State scored 49.050 points moving them to first place.
In the third rotation, West Virginia took on the balance beam. Senior Kendra Combs and sophomore Chloe Asper, along with Ball State Ruthberg, all tied for second place by scoring 9.850 points. Ball State junior Taylor Waldo scored 9.900 points putting her in first place.
The third rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.050 points keeping them in second place. Ball State scored 49.025 keeping them in first place.
In the fourth and final rotation, West Virginia took on the floor routines. Yancey, along with Ball State Ruthberg, scored 9.900 points, putting them both in first place. Pierson scored 9.875 points putting her in third place overall.
The fourth rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.325 points. Ball State scored 48.375 points.
West Virginia finished with a total of 196.250 points to defeat Ball State with the Cardinals finishing with a total of 195.400 points.
West Virginia travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan to compete against Michigan and Auburn in their last regular meet of the season on Saturday at 4 p.m.