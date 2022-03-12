The West Virginia gymnastics team traveled to Ann Arbor, Mich., after winning last week in Morgantown, to compete against the No. 3 University of Michigan and No. 5 Auburn University. Michigan was able to come away with the victory, Auburn took second place, while West Virginia finished last.
In the first rotation, West Virginia (13-3, 0-2 Big 12) took on the balance beam. Junior Abbie Pierson and Auburn (10-2-1, 5-1-1 SEC) junior Aria Brusch scored 9.875 points putting them both in fifth place. Auburn freshman Sophia Groth, along with Michigan (12-1, 9-0 Big 10) junior Sierra Brooks and senior Natalie Wojcik, scored a 9.950 putting them all in first place.
The first rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 48.975 points putting them in third place. Auburn scored 49.375 points putting them in first place while Michigan scored 49.350 points putting them in second place.
In the second rotation, West Virginia took on the floor routines. Senior Kendra Combs and Michigan senior Abby Heikskell scored 9.900 points putting them in fifth place. Junior Kianna Yancey, along with Auburn Groth, scored 9.875 points, putting them both in seventh place. Michigan junior Gabby Wilson scored a perfect 10.000 points putting her in first place.
The second rotation ended with West Virginia scoring 49.300 points keeping them in third place. Michigan scored 49.475 points putting them in first place while Auburn scored 49.150 points moving them to second place.
In the third rotation, West Virginia took on the vault. Sophomore Kiana Lewis and senior Rachel Hornung, along with Michigan sophomore Reyna Guggino and Auburn Groth, scored 9.850 points, putting them in tenth place overall. Auburn fifth year Drew Watson scored 9.925 points putting her in first place. Michigan sophomore Naomi Morrison and Wilson with Auburn junior Cassie Stevens scored 9.900 points putting them in second place.
The third rotation ended with West Virginia scoring 48.925 points keeping them in third place. Michigan scored 49.325 points keeping them in first place while Auburn scored 49.225 points, keeping them in second place.
In the fourth and final rotation, West Virginia took on the uneven bars. Senior Esperanza Albarca and Michigan freshman Jancey Vore scored 9.900 points putting them in fifth place. Auburn freshman Sunisa Lee scored 9.975 points, putting her in first place. Michigan Brooks and Wojick along with Auburn senior Derrian Gobourne scored 9.925 points, putting them all in second place.
The fourth rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.200 points. Auburn scored 49.425 points, while Michigan scored 49.750 points.
West Virginia scored 196.400 points overall keeping them in third place. Michigan was able to score 197.950 points overall to take the win with Auburn scoring 197.175 points overall to take silver.
West Virginia travels to Denver, Colo. to compete in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.