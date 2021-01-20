The West Virginia gymnastics team kicks off the 2021 season on Friday with a meeting against the 2019 National Champion and reigning Big 12 Conference champion, No. 2 Oklahoma.
Last season, the Mountaineers finished with 11 wins and ranked nationally twice in the Road to Nationals Rankings. The floor lineup finished 2020 ranked No. 24 nationally. WVU registered four top-50 scores, including a season-high 196.425 wins over Pitt and Rutgers on March 1.
Sophomore Abbie Pierson was ranked inside the top 10 on vault, tying for No. 9 overall, with a qualifying score of 9.84 and had 264.175 total points on the year. Classmate Kianna Yancey, along with Pierson, paced WVU with 10 podium finishes each, while junior Kendra Combs received eight podium finishes.
WVU tallied 49.225 on balance beam, the fourth-best score in program history last season. The Mountaineers lost some key athletes on the team due to graduation, but hopes that the newly welcomed freshmen, Chloe Asper, Ellen Collins, Gillian Fletcher, Agatha Handono, Kiana Lewis and Nicole Norris, can be valuable additions to the team.
Oklahoma (2-0) opened the season with a win against Arizona State and recently defeated then-No. 3 Utah. Senior Anastasia Webb is No. 4 nationally in the all-around (39.563), No. 3 on the beam (9.925), No. 11 on vault (9.888) and No. 20 on floor (9.888). Classmate Carly Woodard is No. 6 on beam (9.900).
Three Sooner freshmen are also ranked, Audrey Lynn at No. 12 on vault (9.875), Katherine LeVasseur at No. 11 on bars (9.900) and Audrey Davis at No.15 on bars (9.887).
Junior Emma LaPinta is ranked in the top 10 on floor at No. 10 with a 9.900 average. Sophomore Jenna Dunn rounds out the ranked Sooners at No. 17 on beam (9.875).
West Virginia was set to host the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship last year, but the season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. WVU will host the championship on March 20 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
The matchup is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.