The West Virginia gymnastics team came back to Morgantown to compete against the No. 6 Denver Pioneers after coming in Towson, Maryland. Denver took first place while West Virginia took second place.
During the first rotation, the Mountaineers (2-2) took on the vault where junior Abbie Pierson, along with Pioneer (3-0) sophomore Jessica Hutchinson, scored 9.825 putting them both in fifth place overall. Pioneer graduate student Lynnzee Brown got first place overall after scoring a 9.925. In second place Pioneers sophomore Rylie Mundell and graduate student Mia Sundstrum both scored a 9.850.
The total score for the Mountaineers after the first rotation was 48.775 which puts them in second place. The Pioneers scored a total of 49.375 putting them in first place.
During the second rotation, the Mountaineers moved on to the uneven bars where junior Kianna Yancey scored 9.850 putting her in third place overall. Pioneer Mundell scored a total of 9.925 points putting her in first place along with Pioneer senior Alexandria Ruiz scoring 9.900 putting her in second place.
The Mountaineers scored 48.750, in the second rotation, making them stay in second place. The Pioneers scored 49.250, keeping them in first place.
The third rotation began with the Mountaineers on the balance beam. Pierson scored the highest for West Virginia, a 9.850, putting her in fifth place along with Pioneer Ruiz. Pioneer Mundell scored 9.975, putting her in first place. Pioneers Brown scored 9.950, putting her in second place. Pioneers Abbie Thompson scored a 9.900, putting her in third place. Pioneer Momoko Iwai scored a 9.875 putting her in fourth place.
The Mountaineers scored 48.850 after the third rotation keeping them in second place. The Pioneers scored 49.400, keeping them in first place.
The fourth and final rotation began with the Mountaineers on the floor routines. West Virginia Kendra Combs scored a 9.900, putting her in second place overall. Pioneers Brown scored a 9.975, putting her in first place overall.
The final rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.350 while the Pioneers scored 49.550.
The Mountaineers scored a total of 195.725, putting them in second place overall. The Pioneers scored a total of 197.600 giving them the victory.
The Mountaineers travel to Ames, Iowa to compete against Big 12 Iowa State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.