The West Virginia gymnastics team closed out the Backyard Brawl series with a win against Pittsburgh in their regular season finale, 196.100-193.400, on Sunday afternoon.
With the win the Mountaineers were able to come out on top in three of the four events winning vault, uneven parallel bars, floor exercise and hit their season-high total score.
WVU (2-7, 0-7 Big 12) started off the meet on vault with sophomore Kianna Yancey, earning a 9.725 and finishing in seventh-place. Sophomore Kayla Yancey and junior Rachel Hornung posted a matching 9.750 and ended up in a three-way tie with Pittsburgh (6-10-1) senior Jordan Ceccarini for fourth-place.
Sophomore Abbie Pierson notched a 9.825, earning second-place, while freshman Kiana Lewis scored her personal-best 9.875 and earned first-place. Freshman Ellen Collins anchored for WVU earning a 9.550 and ended up in twelfth-place.
The total score for the Mountaineers for the first rotation was 48.925.
For the second rotation WVU took on bars with junior Esperanza Abarca in the lead-off position, scoring a 9.750, tying with teammate Kayla Yancey for fifth-place. Junior Rachel Hornung scored a 9.7, tying with Pittsburgh junior Olivia Miller for seventh-place.
Junior Kendra Combs and Kianna Yancey earned a matching 9.775, tying for third-place. Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd scored an impressive 9.850, earning first-place.
The total score for the second rotation was 48.900.
For the third rotation the Mountaineers looked to improve their score, on beam. Holmes-Hackerd started off strong with a 9.8 mark, tying with classmate Pierson and freshman Chole Asper for sixth-place.
Lewis entered the beam lineup for the second time in her career and notched a personal-best, 9.825, tying for fourth-place with Pittsburgh’s Miller. Combs competed on beam for the first time since Jan. 31, scoring a season-high 9.85 in the event, tying with classmate Hornung for second-place.
WVU’s total score for the third rotation was 49.125.
The Mountaineers closed out the competition on floor with Kianna Yancey scoring a 9.85 mark, matching her season-high and tying with teammate Combs for second-place. Hornung ended up in a three-way tie for eighth-place with Pittsburgh sophomore Lauren Beckwith and graduate student Katrina Coca.
In sixth place, Holmes-Hackerd tied with Pittsburgh’s Ceccarini with their scores of 9.700. Pierson scored a 9.825, tying with Pittsburgh’s Miller. Lewis hit her personal-best mark of 9.875, earning first-place in her second event.
Looking forward the Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum on March 20, when they host Denver, Iowa State and Oklahoma for the Big 12 Championship. Competition is set to start at 2 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.