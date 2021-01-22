The West Virginia gymnastics team dropped its first match of the season Friday night against No.2 Oklahoma, 196.1-194.9.
Oklahoma came out on top of all four events, including uneven bars, vault, floor exercise and finished on the balance beam. Despite the Oklahoma win, the team had multiple faults in their events, while WVU had none.
The Mountaineers started the competition on vault led by sophomore Kianna Yancey, who earned herself the score of 9.65 and placed No. 10. Senior Michelle Waldron followed that up with a 9.7, putting her at No. 9.
Freshman Kiana Lewis made her Mountaineer debut with an impressive score of 9.8 which put her in a fifth place tie with sophomore teammate Abbie Pierson. Senior McKenna Linnen scored a 9.625 for WVU and placed eleventh.
Sophomore Emily-Holmes-Hackered anchored for WVU and made her career debut on vault, earning twelfth place with a score of 9.525. WVU finished vault with a total score of 48.575.
For the second rotation WVU junior Esperanza Abarca led off in bars with a score of 9.75 and tied for eighth place. Fellow junior Kendra Combs added her score of 9.775, earning herself sixth place, tying with Yancey.
While Junior Rachel Hornung tied in tenth place with freshman teammate Nicole Norris with a matching score of 9.650. Holmes-Hackered had a score of 9.625, putting her in twelfth place. The Mountaineers finished bars with a score of 48.600.
WVU improved its score on the balance beam. Holmes-Hackered started off for the Mountaineers with a score of 9.675 and was followed by Pierson’s mark of 9.70. Hornung earned herself ninth place with a score of 9.7.
Combs and Abarca had an impressive score of 9.775, earning themselves a three-way tie for fifth place. Linnen posted a team-high score of 9.825 and was just short of a career-high. WVU’s total score on beam was 48.825.
The Mountaineers started off strong in the fourth and final event of the floor exercise, Linnen led WVU off earning herself a score of 9.85, which teammate Combs matched. Putting them in another three-way tie. Pierson earned 9.1, which placed her twelfth.
Holmes-Hackerd completed the all-around for the first time in her career with a 9.825 on the floor exercise. Yancey followed with a 9.8. Freshman Chole Asper anchored WVU’s floor lineup in her debut earning herself ninth place and adding her score of 9.575 to the total score of 48.9.
Looking forward, West Virginia faces off against Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The start of the competition is set for 8 p.m.