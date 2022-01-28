The West Virginia gymnastics team travelled to Ames, Iowa to compete against the Iowa State Cyclones after coming in second against No. 6 Denver. Iowa State was able to pull away with the victory over the Mountaineers.
In the first rotation, the Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) took on the uneven bars. Junior Kianna Yancey scored the highest for West Virginia with a total of 9.800 points putting her in fourth place overall. Iowa State (1-4, 1-0 Big 12) junior Loganne Basuel scored 9.850 putting her in first place while junior Laura Cooke and redshirt senior Ariana Orrego both scored a 9.825 putting them in second place.
The first rotation ended with the Mountaineers having a total score of 48.675 putting them in second place. Iowa State scored a total of 49.175, putting them in first place.
In the second rotation, the Mountaineers moved on to the vault. Junior Abbie Pierson scored the highest for West Virginia with a 9.950 putting her in first place overall. For Iowa State, redshirt junior Makayla Maxwell scored a total of 9.875 points putting her in second place overall. Sophomore Emilie Hong scored 9.850 putting her in third place.
The second rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.125 keeping them in second. Iowa State scored 48.900 keeping them in first place.
The third rotation started with the Mountaineers on the floor routines. Senior Kendra Combs and Iowa State Cooke both scored 9.900 putting them in first place. Freshman Anna Leigh scored 9.850 putting her in fourth place. Iowa State junior Maddie Diab scored 9.875 putting her in third place.
The third rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.250 moving them to first place. Iowa State scored 48.825 bumping them to second place.
The fourth and final rotation started with the Mountaineers on the balance beam. Pierson scored the highest for West Virginia once again with a 9.875 putting her in first place. Combs and Iowa State senior Meixi Semple both scored 9.850 putting them in second place.
All-around Combs scored a total of 39.025 points putting her in first place.
The final rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 48.375 while Iowa State scored 49.225.
Overall, the Mountaineers scored a total of 195.425 points putting them in second place. The Cyclones scored a total of 196.225 points putting them in first place.
The Mountaineers will continue their travels and head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete against Arkansas State Friday evening at 7:45 p.m.