Despite posting its second-highest team score of the season, West Virginia University gymnastics suffered a second straight loss on the road against Denver inside Magness Arena on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (7-6, 1-1 Big 12) trailed with an overall score of 195.575, against the Pioneers’ 197.125 in the dual meet. The hosts topped every event but the floor, with both teams tied at 49.15 team totals.
WVU started Sunday’s competition with a new season-best on the uneven bars for the second consecutive week after a score of 48.925. Senior Kianna Yancey led the charge with 9.85, with fifth-year senior Kendra Combs (9.8), sophomores Brooke Alban, Anna Leigh (both 9.775) and senior Emily Holmes-Hackered (9.725) completing the lineup. Yancey finished third in the event.
On vault, 9.75s from senior Abbie Pierson and junior Kiana Lewis, a career-best 9.725 from debutant Junior Ellen Collins and a pair of 9.7s from Yancey and freshman Brooke Irwin helped Jason Butts’ ladies to a 48.625 team score.
WVU tied Denver on the floor with both teams scoring 49.15; WVU’s only 49.0+ of the competition. Scores of 9.85 from Lewis, Pierson and Combs helped the team’s cause and were enough for an overall second-place finish for the trio (tied with Denver’s Momoko Iwai).
Holmes-Hackerd was penalized 0.10 for stepping out of bounds and settled for 9.825, with Leigh scoring 9.775.
The Mountaineers scored 48.875 to round off on the balance beam. Yancey led the team’s scoring at 9.825 and Leigh was behind with a career-best 9.8.
Yancey, the only Mountaineer to compete in the all-around, finishing the competition as third-best with an overall score of 39.1 from all four events.
After two weeks on the road, the Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 19, playing host to Bowling Green in a dual meet.