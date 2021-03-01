The West Virginia gymnastics team lost their second match against Iowa State, 193.900 - 196.375 Monday night.
The Cyclones were able to come out on top in all four events, vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
The Mountaineers started off their first rotation on bars, juniors Esperanza Abarca and Kendra Combs scored a 9.7, putting them in a four-way tie for sixth-place with teammates junior Rachel Hornung and sophomore Kianna Yancey.
Freshman Nicole Norris followed with a 9.6, earning a twelfth-place finish, while sophomore Kayla Yancey anchored for the Mountaineers earning a 9.65 putting her in eleventh-place.
The total score for the first rotation on bars for WVU was 48.45.
Kianna Yancey scored a career-high 9.825 for the Mountaineers to lead off the second rotation of vault, teammate Michelle Waldron earned a matching score, putting the two in a three-way tie for fourth-place with Iowa State freshman Emilie Hong.
Hornung competed on vault for the first time since the 2019 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship, scoring a 9.675 and earning tenth-place. Freshman Kiana Lewis matched her career-best in the event, totaling a 9.8 and tying with Iowa State redshirt sophomore Makayla Maxwell for seventh-place.
Sophomore Abbie Pierson scored a 9.275 and earned twelfth-place after a slight miscue in her routine. Kayla Yancey anchored for WVU with a 9.65 mark, putting her in eleventh-place.
The Mountaineers matched their season-high score in the event with the final total of 48.775 in the second rotation.
For their third rotation, WVU looked to gain momentum on the floor event. Kianna Yancey led off with a 9.775, tying with Iowa State senior Sophia Steinmeyer for sixth-place. Hornung followed with a 9.65 to tie with Iowa State junior Madelyn Langkamp for tenth-place.
Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd added her score of 9.85, which was just short of her career-high in the event, ending up in a tie for second-place with Iowa State sophomore Maddie Diab.
Lewis tallied a 9.825, which was just short of her personal-best mark in the event, putting her in fourth-place. Junior Kendra Combs scored a 9.575, earning twelfth-place. Pierson anchored for WVU earning a 9.7 mark, putting her in ninth place.
The total score for the Mountaineer’s third rotation was 48.800.
WVU closed the night out on the balance beam. Due to an unfortunate fall in their series, Abarca and Hornung both scored a 9.125, putting the two in a tie for eleventh-place. Pierson earned a 9.6, putting her in eighth-place.
Freshman Chole Asper notched a team-high 9.8 for the Mountaineers, earning third-place. Asper has scored a 9.8 or better for the third straight meet.
Freshman Agatha Handono scored a 9.625 in her WVU debut. Due to slight wobbles in Holmes-Hackerd’s routine, she earned a matching score. The two tied for ninth-place.
The total score for the fourth rotation for the Mountaineers was 47.775.
Looking forward, West Virginia will take a short trip to Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh, PA to take on Pitt, March 5. The competition is set to begin at 7 p.m.