The West Virginia gymnastics team suffered a devastating loss to Pittsburgh, 194.675-195.100 after being in the lead for three rotations on Friday night.
Despite the loss the Mountaineers were able to win vault, floor and tie for first with Pitt in beam.
WVU started (1-7, 0-7 Big 12) started off the meet on bars with junior Esperanza Abarca in her typical lead-off position, scoring a season-high 9.875 and earning second-place.
Junior Kendra Combs also matched her season-high in the event, notching a 9.825 and tying with WVU’s Rachel Hornung, who hit her career-high, for fifth-place.
Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd also hit her career-high with a 9.775. Classmates Kayla and Kianna Yancy hit their season-high score of 9.775. All three sophomores tied for seventh-place.
The Mountaineers scored a season-high total in this event with a 49.075.
For the second rotation WVU took on vault with Kianna Yancey starting off with a 9.775, tying with Pittsburgh (6-9-1) sophomore Ciara Ward. Hornung added her mark of 9.65, earning eleventh-place. Kayla Yancey hit a 9.7 mark, tying with Pittsburgh graduate student Katrina Coca and senior Jordan Ceccarini.
Freshman Ellen Collins made her WVU debut, scoring a 9.525 and ending up in twelfth-place. Classmate Kiana Lewis scored a personal-best 9.85 and ended up in first-place. Sophomore Abbie Pierson earned a season-high 9.825 mark, putting her in second-place.
The total score for the second rotation was 48.650.
Going into the third rotation WVU took on the floor event. Kianna Yancey led the team off with a 9.825 mark, just short of hitting her season-high. Hornung also scored a 9.825, both Mountaineers tied with Pittsburgh junior Olivia Miller for third-place.
Holmes-Hackerd scored a 9.75, earning eleventh-place. Lewis followed up with her score of 9.8, tying for sixth-place with Pittsburgh freshman Trinity Macy.
Combs and Pierson both scored a matching 9.850, tying for first-place. Combs was just short of her career-high.
The final score for the third rotation was 49.150. WVU has hit 49.0 or better in six of the last seven meets in the floor exercise.
The Mountaineers looked to extend their lead of Pitt with their fourth rotation, beam. Holmes-Hackerd scored a 9.775, earning seventh-place. Hornung tallied a matching season-high score of 9.8, tying with Pittsburgh’s Miller for fifth-place.
Pierson notched a 9.825, tying with Pittsburgh’s sophomore Lauren Beckwith, Ceccarini, and Coca for first-place.
Freshman Chloe Asper and Abarca both had disappointing falls in their routine, tying for tenth place with their matching scores of 9.125. Freshman Agatha Handono had a slight miscue in her routine, scoring an 8.725 in the anchor position, and ending up in twelfth-place.
The total score for the fourth and final rotation for WVU was 47.650.
Looking forward, the Mountaineers will hope to get redemption on the Panthers on Sunday when they return to WVU Coliseum to close out the three-meet series. Competition is set to begin at 2 p.m.