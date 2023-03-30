The West Virginia University gymnastics team will travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to compete in the Second Round of the Pittsburgh Regional of the NCAA National Championships at the Peterson Events Center.
WVU will be competing in the first session of the Second Round in a quad meet against No. 7 California, No. 10 Michigan State and Western Michigan. Action is set to begin at 2 p.m.
The second session of the Second Round will begin at 7 p.m. and will include No. 2 Florida, No. 15 Arizona State and Maryland. Towson and Penn State will compete in a dual meet on Wednesday to decide the fourth team in the second session.
The top two teams from each session will advance to the Pittsburgh Regional Final, which is scheduled to take place on April 1-2.
During this season, the Mountaineers suffered losses to Florida, Maryland and Towson in dual meets. In its second meeting with Towson, West Virginia won 196.375-196.025.
In dual competition, the Mountaineers are 12-9 overall, with victories over Ball State, Lindenwood, Kent State, West Chester, Iowa State, Towson, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Texas Woman’s University, Pitt, Central Michigan and Penn.
West Virginia is 7-1 at home, with the only home loss coming from a meet against Maryland on Jan. 13. The Mountaineers are 1-7 in away meets and 4-1 in neutral zone meets.
Last time out, West Virginia earned third place at the Big 12 Championship with a score of 196.225.
No. 1 Oklahoma took first place in the Big 12 with a total score of 198.400, scoring the most points in every event. In second place was No. 14 Denver with a 197.175 score. Behind West Virginia, Iowa State finished in fourth place with a score of 193.750.
On vault, the Mountaineers finished third with a score of 49.175. They also earned third place on bars and the beam with scores of 48.700 and 48.875, respectively.
West Virginia finished second on the floor with a 49.475 score, just behind Oklahoma with 49.575.
Senior Abbie Pierson leads the team on vault this season with an average score of 9.815. On bars, senior Kianna Yancey leads with an average 9.792 score.
Fifth-year senior Kendra Combs and sophomore Anna Leigh both averaged 9.775 on the beam, while senior Emily Holmes-Hackerd leads the team on the floor with an average score of 9.892.
At the 2022 NCAA Championships, West Virginia competed in the Norman Region but lost in the First Round of the tournament to Arizona. The Mountaineers fell just short, losing 195.925-196.525.
Oklahoma took home the title in 2022 with a 198.2000 score in the final. Florida finished second with a score of 198.0875. In third was Utah with a 197.7500 score, while Auburn earned fourth with a 197.350 score.
The NCAA National Championship Final is set to take place on April 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.