The West Virginia University gymnastics team placed fourth in the second round of the NCAA Regional Championships on Sunday at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the home of Pitt Gymnastics.
West Virginia (12-9, 1-2 Big 12) finished its season in Pittsburgh with a somewhat disappointing finish but fought valiantly against two top opponents in the regional round.
The team totaled 195.850 on the day, which was just behind Western Michigan, which scored 196.175.
No. 7 California scored 197.250 and No. 10 Michigan State scored 196.825 to qualify for the Regional Final.
Two West Virginia gymnasts were in the all-around competition, Kianna Yancey and freshman Abbie Pierson. Yancey had the better of the two with a 39.250, but Pierson was right behind her with 39.150.
The vault scores were led by Freshman Emma Wehry, who had a nice day on the vault with a 9.900 score, which led all Mountaineers in this particular event. Senior Abbie Pierson also had a good day on the vault, finishing with a score of 9.850.
Yancey took the highest score for West Virginia in the uneven bars with a solid 9.850. Four other gymnasts participated for WVU in this event, with two scores of 9.750, a 9.725, and a 9.700.
WVU’s worst performance of the day was on the balance beam. Freshman Carlee Nelson took home the highest score on that event with a 9.825.
Emily Holmes-Hackerd, a senior, finished right behind Nelson with a 9.800. The lowest score of the event for the Mountaineers was Wehry’s 9.550.
Six Mountaineers participated in the floor exercise, with senior Kendra Combs and Pierson both scoring a commendable 9.900.
Junior Ellen Collins finished with a 9.875. Two other solid scores for WVU were a 9.850 and a 9.825.
WVU’s season ended on Friday, as the top two teams in the region, Cal and MSU, advanced to the Regional Final.