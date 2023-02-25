Despite posting a record road score, West Virginia University gymnastics lost to Oklahoma inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Friday night. The visitors’ 195.675 was bettered by a program-best 198.575 by the Sooners.
The Mountaineers headed into the first of a double weekend after an awe-inspiring win over Bowling Green, coming inches to breaking a program record for a dual meet and floor routine. Several players broke or equal season and career records.
Senior Kianna Yancey put up a captivating performance to emerge top and for her exploits on the floor, junior Ellen Collins was named Big 12 Conference Event Specialist of the Week.
In Norman, however, WVU was brushed aside by the Big 12 Conference No. 1 once again. The Mountaineer’s only win against the Sooners came in 1989, with Oklahoma extending its dominance to a 23-1 lead on Friday.
The hosts swept Jason Butts’ team aside across the four events and had its gymnasts take top spots in every routine, Katherine Levasseur and Jordan Bowers with a perfect score on vault and floor respectively.
On the all-around, Yancey emerged fourth best with a score of 38.375, and sophomore Anna Leigh scored season highs on bars, beam and floor.
For the second straight week, junior Ellen Collins equaled a career-high 9.9 on the floor — WVU’s best event at the meet at 49.150, again bettered by Okhlaoma (49.675).
The team will hope for a swift return heading into another dual meet against Texas Woman’s in Denton at the Kitty Magee Arena on Sunday afternoon.