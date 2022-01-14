The West Virginia gymnastics team traveled to Towson, Maryland to compete against Towson, William and Mary, and West Chester in their first meet of the season. Towson took first place, West Virginia took second place, West Chester took third place, and William and Mary took fourth place.
In the first rotation, the Mountaineers took on the uneven bars where seniors Espernaza Abarca and Rachel Hornung scored 9.725 putting them in fourth place overall. Towson freshman Clara Hong scored 9.825 putting her in first place along with freshman Lauren Keener and sophomore Grace Vaillancourt scoring 9.800 putting them in second place.
The total score for the Mountaineers in the first rotation was 47.050 putting them in fourth place. Towson scored 48.525 putting them in first place. West Chester scored 48.475 putting them in second place, and finally William and Mary scored 47.757 putting them in third place.
The second rotation began with the Mountaineers on the balance beam. Hornung scored the highest for the Mountaineers with a 9.850, putting her in second place, and senior Kendra Combs scored the second highest with a 9.825, putting her in third place. Towson sophomore Cassidy Stuart scored 9.875, putting her in first place.
The Mountaineers scored 48.875, in the second rotation, moving them to third place. West Chester moved to first scoring 48.350 while Towson moved to second scoring 47.900. William and Mary moved to fourth place with a score of 48.150.
The third rotation began with the Mountaineers with the floor routines. Junior Abbie Pierson and sophomore Kiana Lewis scored the highest with a 9.900 putting them in first place overall. Freshman Anna Leigh scored 9.875 putting her in third place and Combs scored 9.850 putting her in fourth place.
The Mountaineers, in the third rotation, scored 49.325 moving them to second place. West Chester scored 48.150 moving them to first place. Towson scored 48.950 moving them to third place and William and Mary stayed in fourth place with a score of 47.775.
The fourth and final rotation began with the Mountaineers on the vault. Freshman Brooke Alban scored the highest overall with a 9.825 putting her in first place. West Chester junior Kiah Johnson scored the second highest overall with a 9.800 putting her in second place.
All-around, Hornung scored 39.100, putting her in first place. Towson Hong scored 38.950, putting her in second and Mountaineer Combs scored 38.600, putting her in third place.
The final rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 48.750, Towson scoring 48.775, West Chester 47.625, and William and Mary scoring 47.550.
The Mountaineers scored a total of 194.000, putting them in second place overall. Towson scored 194.150, putting them in first place and winning the meet. West Chester moved to third place with a score of 192.600 and William and Mary stayed in fourth place with a total score of 191.050.
The Mountaineers will host Denver for their next meet on Friday at 7 p.m. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.