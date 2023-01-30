The West Virginia Mountaineers gymnastics team improved to 7-4 on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Eastern Michigan Eagles, Towson Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones in front of more than 1,500 fans at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (7-4, 1-0 Big 12) accumulated 196.375 points, outscoring TU, ISU and EMU, who scored 196.025, 195.825 and 194.050 respectively.
The Mountaineers went 24-24 on routines for the first time this season and scored the highest they have all season, good for No. 21 in the program’s history.
Starting on Vault, the Mountaineers scored 49.025, highlighted by freshman Brooke Irwin’s 9.850, with fellow freshmen Emma Wehry and junior Kiana Lewis scoring 9.825.
Moving on to the bars, West Virginia scored 48.775, with senior Kianna Yancey scoring 9.875, followed by fifth-year Kendra Combs scoring 9.825 and Irwin scoring 9.725.
WVU excelled on the beam as well, scoring a 49.200 led by freshman Carlee Nelson’s 9.875 as well as 9.850 from Yancey and junior Chloe Asper.
The Mountaineers posted a 49.375 score on the floor.
Senior Emily Holmes-Hackerd led West Virginia with a 9.925. Holmes-Hackerd was trailed by Lewis and Yancey who both had 9.900 scores.
Finally, Yancey finished in first place in the all-around, scoring a 39.375.
For their next meet, the Mountaineers will face Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m.