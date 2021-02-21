The West Virginia gymnastics team lost to No. 9 Denver University, 195.350- 196.550 in a close match on Sunday.
Despite the loss, the Mountaineers were able to split the event titles with the Pioneers, winning balance beam and floor exercise.
WVU started off the competition on uneven bars with junior Esperanza Abarca who scored a 9.7 and ended up in a tie for seventh-place with teammate sophomore Kayla Yancey. This was the first time Yancey was in the lineup for the Mountaineers.
Junior Kendra Combs earned sixth-place with her score of 9.725, teammate Rachel Hornung scored a 9.6, putting her in eleventh-place and sophomore Kianna Yancey scored a 9.650, earning tenth-place. Freshman Nicole Norris scored a 9.675 and ended up in ninth-place.
The Mountaineers’ total score for their first rotation was 48.45.
For their second rotation, Kianna Yancey led off on vault with a 9.7, earning ninth-place. Kayla Yancey followed suit with a 9.65, competing in vault for the first time this season, ending up in a tie for tenth-place with classmate Emily Holmes-Hackerd.
Senior Michelle Waldron ended up in a tie for seventh-place with Denver junior Alexandria Ruiz with their score of 9.725. Freshman Kiana Lewis scored 9.6, putting her in twelfth-place.
Sophomore Abbie Pierson tied with Denver sophomore Emily Glynn for fifth-place with their matching score of 9.750. The total score of the second rotation for the Mountaineers was 96.935.
Starting out on the third rotation for the floor event, senior McKenna Linnen led off for the Mountaineers scoring a 9.75, ending up in tenth-place. Holmes-Hackerd and Pierson scored a matching 9.850, ending up in a four-way tie with Denver gymnasts Ruiz and freshman Abbie Thompson.
Hornung posted a 9.775 mark, ending up in ninth place. For the second time in her collegiate career, Lewis competed in the floor event, scoring a career-high 9.875, earning a tie for second-place with Denver freshman Jessica Hutchinson. Combs tallied a matching career-high score of 9.9, earning first place.
The Mountaineers scored its season-best total with a score of 49.250 in the floor event.
For the final rotation WVU took on the balance beam, Abarca scored a 9.8 from the lead off position. Abarca’s 9.8 was good enough to tie with teammate Hornung for seventh-place. Pierson had a slight miscue, scoring a 9.275, finishing in twelfth-place.
Holmes-Hackerd scored her season-best, 9.825, earning sixth-place. Linnen posted a 9.8, earning a three-way tie for third-place with Denver athletes Ruiz and Thompson.
Freshman Chloe Asper notched her personal best mark of 9.9 in the anchoring position for the Mountaineers, earning herself a tie for first place with Denver freshman Isabel Mabanta.
The total score for this rotation was 49.175.
Looking forward, the Mountaineers travel to the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on March 1. The competition is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.