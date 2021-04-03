The West Virginia gymnastics team hosted Michigan, UCLA and Kent State on Friday for the NCAA Regional Second Round competition at the WVU Coliseum. Michigan took first-place, with UCLA following in second. The Mountaineers took third and Kent State earned fourth-place.
WVU started the first rotation on vault with sophomore Kianna Yancey in the lead off position, earning a 9.8 and tied with teammate freshman Kiana Lewis, UCLA junior Margzetta Frazier and with two others for eleventh-place.
Junior Rachel Hornung earned a 9.725 and placed 20th and senior Michelle Waldron earned a 9.675-mark and placed 25th. Sophomore Kayla Yancey added her score of 9.7, tying with classmate Abbie Pierson, and Kent State sophomore Karlie Franz and junior Cami Klein for 21st place.
The total score for the Mountaineers for the first rotation was 48.725 and they were placed in fourth. UCLA was in first with its score of 49.325, while Kent State’s score of 49.175 was good enough for second-place. Michigan earned third with its total score of 48.925.
For the second rotation West Virginia took on the uneven bars. Junior Esperanza Abarca was in her typical lead-off position for the Mountaineers, earning a 9.8 and tying with teammates sophomore Kayla Yancey and Hornung for 16th place. With this score Kayla Yancey earned her season-high mark in the event.
Junior Kendra Combs followed with a 9.775-mark and tied for 19th place with Kent State sophomore Rachel DeCavitch and graduate student Jade Brown and also with UCLA senior Savannah Kooyman.
Kianna Yancey tallied a season-high total of 9.85 and classmate Emily Holmes-Hackerd had a matching score in the anchor slot. The two Mountaineers tied for eleventh-place with UCLA freshman Chae Campbell, Michigan junior Abby Heiskell and Kent State junior Madison Trott. With this score, Holmes-Hackerd matched her career-high in the event for the third time this season.
West Virginia earned a season-best total in the event with its score of 49.100. UCLA earned a 49.175 and was still in first place after the second rotation. Michigan followed in third-place with its score of 49.525, while Kent State earned fourth with its score of 48.475.
For the third rotation the Mountaineers looked to carry its momentum onto the balance beam. Holmes-Hackerd led off with a 9.75 and tied with Kent State junior Samantha Henry. Hornung tallied a matching season-high score of 9.85 and tied for third-place with UCLA seniors Kendal Poston and Nicole Shapiro.
Pierson had an unfortunate fall in her series scoring a 9.225 and tied for 24th with Kent State junior Riley Danielson. Combs also tallied a fall in her routine, scoring an 8.975 and ended up in 27th.
Freshman Chole Asper scored a 9.775, tying with classmate Lewis for 12th-place and also sophomore Robyn Kelley from University of New Hampshire.
The total score for the third rotation was a 48.375 for the Mountaineers. Michigan took first place with its score of 49.650 and UCLA earned second-place with a score of 49.150. Kent State’s score of 48.825 was enough for third-place. The Mountaineers earned fourth with their score.
For the fourth and final rotation, West Virginia finished the meet on floor. Kianna Yancey matched her season-high score of 9.85 and tied for 13th-place with UCLA’s Campbell.
Senior McKenna Linnen followed with a 9.825-mark, tying with UCLA senior Pauline Tratz, Kent State sophomores Olivia Amodei and DeCavitch and with senior Toshi Richard.
Four Mountaineers, Holmes-Hackerd, Lewis, Combs and Pierson all scored a 9.9, tying for fourth-place with Kent State senior Abby Fletcher, UCLA sophomore Emma Andres and Michigan sophomore Nicoletta Koulos. Holmes-Hackerd, Lewis and Combs all matched their career-high score and Pierson matched her season-high score.
The Mountaineers total score for the floor event was 49.450, earning a season-high total in the event for the second night in a row.
The total scores for the teams were Michigan in first with a 197.650, while UCLA earned a 195.650 in second-place. West Virginia took third with its score of 195.650 and Kent State earned fourth-place with its score of 194.300.