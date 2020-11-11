Head coach Jason Butts and the West Virginia gymnastics program added two new gymnasts to its ranks on Wednesday.
Brooke Alban from Frederick, Maryland is a four-year level 10 gymnast at Frederick Gymnasts Club. In 2019, Alban had five top-15 finishes in the Region 7 Championships. At the Maryland State Championships, Alban finished third on bars and tied for fourth on vault.
Alban is prepared to join WVU especially with connections to the program from past teammates that competed for the Mountaineers.
“I chose WVU because the environment is amazing,” Alban said. “It’s exactly what I was looking for in a college. I also have had former teammates who were on the WVU gymnastics team, and they all loved their experience there, as well as the coaching staff.”
Anna Leigh from St. Michael, Minnesota is a four-year level 10 gymnast at Classic Gymnastics. In 2019, Leigh won beam and finished second in the all-around at the Region 4 Championships. Leigh is also a two-time Junior Olympics National Championships qualifier.
Leigh felt the coaches made Morgantown feel like home to her on her recruiting visits which ultimately led her to sign with WVU.
“I chose WVU because I really loved the team and the coaches, as well as their coaching style,” Leigh said. “They were all super welcoming and made me feel like family.”