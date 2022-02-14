For this Valentine's Day edition, our Daily Athenaeum Sports Staff has decided to celebrate the holiday by highlighting some of WVU's prominent sports figures and why we love them.
Dante Stills - Football
By Camren Gandee, Assistant Sports Editor
WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills has been a much needed constant for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers football program in his four-year collegiate career, providing a dominant presence on the defensive front.
The senior grew up just 30 minutes down the road from Morgantown, in Fairmont, W. Va.
He had a performance worthy of stirring butterflies in any Mountaineer fan this past season, putting up a career-high seven sacks, 36 solo tackles, one forced fumble.
He even collected an interception in his efforts. Just like he intercepted the hearts of West Virginia natives when he announced his decision to use his fifth year of college eligibility to return to WVU in Jan.
As he enters his last collegiate season, Stills is more than deserving of all the adulation he receives from his home-state fans.
Sean McNeil - Men's Basketball
By Zach Anderson, Sports Editor
The WVU men’s basketball sharpshooter nicknamed “Hot Boy” is playing in his third season for the Mountaineers, with his highest scoring output of his career at 13.5 points and shooting 37% from beyond the arc in 2021-2022.
McNeil over his career averages 10.2 points per game with a 40% field goal percentage, energizing this West Virginia squad and the hearts of all Mountaineers, with his circus shots and dagger three-pointers. McNeil is an important part of the team’s system, and he will always be in WVU’s heart.
Gabe Osabuohien - Men's Basketball
By Sam Gambill, Sports Writer
Gabe Osabuohien, a fifth year player from Toronto, has been the undisputed leader of the West Virginia men’s basketball team this season. Osabuohien, who transferred from Arkansas, began playing for West Virginia during the 2019-2020 season and has been a physical force in the paint ever since. The 6-7 forward has been a silver lining for Bob Huggins’ team over the past month, scoring career highs in points (17) and rebounds (13) against some of the toughest opponents in the Big 12 conference. His stats on the year include 5.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. If West Virginia has any hopes of playing in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, Osabuohien will have to play a major role in getting them there.
Osabuohien means so much to this year's basketball team. He may not be the flashiest player, but the energy he brings to the court is unmatched. When asked about Osabuohien, head coach Bob Huggins said “Gabe plays with great enthusiasm all the time. He’s not one of those guys who is all excited one day and then dumps the next.” This enthusiasm is largely why he has continued to play meaningful minutes in some of the biggest games for the Mountaineers, including a total of 32 minutes played in a 60-53 loss to Texas Tech on Feb. 5th. There is no doubt that Bob Huggins will look to rely on Osabuohien down the stretch as this season begins to wind down.
Nikki Izzo-Brown - Women's Soccer
By Liam Belan, Sports Writer
This past season was bittersweet for West Virginia women’s soccer, as it broke a 21-year streak of making the NCAA Tournament.
As we know, good things cannot last forever. Yet, there is always reason for optimism when your program is led by a legend like head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.
Izzo-Brown is still the only coach that has ever led the renowned and feared Mountaineers women’s soccer program as she just concluded her 26th season with the team. The Rochester, N.Y. native has done everything in her power to etch herself into the fabric of Morgantown sports legend throughout her illustrious career.
In all, Izzo-Brown has amassed a staggering 372-127-61 record for the program including a National Championship appearance in 2016 as well as several Big 12 Regular Season and Tournament Titles. Individually, Izzo-Brown has seen 31 of her players go on to play professionally, she has had two Olympic Gold medalists as well as two Olympic Bronze medalists, and one of those recent gold medalists, Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan, was named the recipient of the Hermann Trophy as the best player in NCAA soccer.
Izzo-Brown has had an immeasurable impact on not only West Virginia women’s soccer, but the soccer culture in this state that seems to be brewing by the day. For this, she deserves our love this holiday.
Dan Stratford - Men's Soccer
By Wesley Shoemaker, Sports Writer
As Valentine’s Day rolls around, what isn’t better than a British accent? Head men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford has the accent, the personality, and the record to show why he should be your valentine.
Stratford led the Mountaineers to a program’s first Elite Eight this past season, and before coming to WVU, Stratford won two National Championships at the University of Charleston(WV). Stratford hails from London, but Morgantown has always been home. The 36-year-old lad has the looks and the skill to be your perfect valentine. Stratford cares about his team and the people around him more than anything and has always been enthusiastic about success.
You don’t have to look further than Stratford to find the perfect mix of love, affection, looks and personality. Stratford has the total package.
Jacob Watters - Baseball
By Jonathan Hamilton, Sports Writer
Jacob Watters is the relief pitcher for the baseball team and what isn’t there to love about Watters? In 2021 as a sophomore, Watters had a 4-1 record with a 3.33 ERA, as well as leading the WVU bullpen with 53 strikeouts.
He also was selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Team, so he gets the job done in the classroom and on the field. In his first 11 outings of the season, he only allowed two runs. He also made an appearance on the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List. If that is not impressive, I’m not sure what is.
Peyton Hall - Wrestling
By Matt Ross, Sports Writer
West Virginia wrestler Peyton Hall has been dominating on the mat and in WVU fans' hearts this season. Hall is currently a freshman wrestling at 165 pounds with a career record of 36-8. Last year Hall finished the season 16-6 with a fourth place at the Big 12 Championships, and was also a 2021 national qualifier. This year Hall's record is 20-2 and currently ranked No. 17 in the country at 165 pounds with 2 matches left in the regular season.
I chose Peyton Hall as my valentine because of the success he’s had early in his collegiate career for West Virginia. Hall is an important leader and has played a key role in the Mountaineers wins this season.
Abbie Pierson - Gymnastics
By Haley Kish, Sports Writer
Abbie Pierson is an all-around junior on the West Virginia gymnastics team. This season, Pierson has broken two personal records on the vault, scoring 9.950 points at Iowa State, and the uneven bars, scoring 9.750 points at Pitt. During her sophomore season, Pierson was ranked fourth on the team based on her overall season's points with 350.275 points.
Pierson is my valentine because when I go to the meets and watch her perform, I can tell she is passionate about what she is doing. The execution with her routines and always sticking the landing makes it even more interesting to watch.
Jon Hammond - Rifle
By Jake Howard, Sports Writer
Jon Hammond is the coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team. In his time as head coach since 2006, Hammond has led the Mountaineers to six NCAA championships, and 11 consecutive GARC championships.
Hammond also competed for the Mountaineers in 2003. He has been a part of the program that is historically the most successful NCAA rifle program. Without his leadership they could not be winning all these championships, so that is Hammond why is my choice this Valentine's Day.
Tim Flynn - Wrestling
By David Roe, Sports Writer
Coach Flynn is in his fourth season directing the WVU Wrestling squad and has shown success in the time he has been head coach of the Mountaineers. He came over from Edinboro University in Pa. after a career where he cemented the Fighting Scots into a powerhouse and earned himself school Hall of Fame honors for his time there. He has turned West Virginia into an equally competitive wrestling school, one that is not at the top of the NCAA, but will surely get to that point in no time.
Coach Flynn is a great valentine because there is potential for a better future. Not that the future is necessarily bad now, but with Coach Flynn, you know that the future is in good hands.