West Virginia University has a rich history of athletics, and there is more to the school than football, basketball and baseball. Here is a guide on how to support more of the University's athletics programs.
Swim and Dive
The season for the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swim and dive teams starts at the beginning of October and concludes in March. All home swim and dive meets are hosted at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown and are free for students to attend.
The scoring system for a swim and dive meet may be unfamiliar to new-coming audiences. However, it is simpler than it may seem.
In an individual event, there can be up to 16 swimmers in the race. The winner of the event will earn 20 points for the school they represent. Second place will earn 17 points while third place will earn 16 points.
For relay races, points awarded to each place become doubled.
Diving events are scored by five judges who will score the dive on a scale of 0-10.
After calculating the total score awarded, the highest and lowest judge scores are removed and the remaining scores are added together. Once those scores are added, the score is then multiplied by the degree of difficulty of the dive (known as the tariff).
In the 2022-23 season, freshman swimmer Mia Cheatwood won numerous races and even broke multiple records. At the WVU Blue & Golden Globe ceremony, Cheatwood was named the WVU Female Rookie of the Year across all sports for her achievements.
Track and Field
West Virginia’s track and field team is a women's-only sport that competes in two seasons throughout the semester. The indoor track season runs from December through March, while the outdoor season takes place from March through June.
The track and field team competes at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown. Students can attend these events for free by showing their student ID at the ticket office.
In 2022, the team placed ninth overall in the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships. In the 2023 indoor track season, the Mountaineers took another ninth-place finish in the Big 12 Championships.
Wrestling
The West Virginia wrestling team competes in the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Students can walk right through the doors with a student ID and watch the match for free. Non-students must buy a ticket online or at the doors when they walk in.
Last season, the Mountaineers had one of their best seasons in recent years. The team finished with a 10-5 record and achieved a ranking of No. 24.
Not only did WVU compete well as a team, but six wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Tournament. On top of six national qualifiers, fifth-year senior Killian Cardinale was a national All-American at 125 pounds.
Fans can still watch some of the Mountaineers wrestle as they transition into the olympic-style competition, but the team won’t be returning until fall of 2023.
Rifle
The rifle team is by far the most successful on campus, having won 19 national championships.
The Mountaineers compete in the Great American Rifle Conference (GARC). Other members of the conference are Army, Akron, Kentucky, Memphis, Navy, NC State and Ole Miss. The head coach is former Mountaineer Jon Hammond, who has led the program for 14 seasons.
The Mountaineer rifle team hosts opponents at the WVU Shell Building, and admission to matches is free, and both fans and media can sit in the bleachers or stand nearby, right behind the action.
The NCAA rifle season takes place in the fall and the spring, with conference and NCAA championships taking place before spring break.
WVU claimed its 16th GARC championship after losing it for the first time in 16 years in 2022, but finished in fifth place at the NCAA Championships. The star shooter was Mary Tucker, who is a former Olympian and individual national champion.
Tennis
The Mountaineer tennis team is one of the few programs that competes in both the fall and spring semesters. The primary season is in the spring, while the fall season is tournament-oriented.
In the spring, the tennis team competes in dual matches that contain three doubles and six singles matches. There are seven total overall points that can be scored, with each singles match being worth one point and the team that wins two of the three doubles matches winning the “doubles point.”
When the weather is clear with a temperature of at least 70 degrees, the team plays outside at the Mountaineer tennis courts behind the WVU Coliseum. When the weather does not permit outside play, matches are held at Summit Tennis Academy, which is located near University High School. Admission to both venues is free for everyone.
The WVU tennis team made improvements in its 2023 campaign. Head Coach Miha Lisac’s girls won the first Big 12 match since 2017-18 and notched a ranking of No. 51, the best in program history.
Gymnastics
West Virginia University’s gymnastics team competes in the spring semester with home meets held at the WVU Coliseum. The meets include four events — vault, beam, floor and uneven bars.
Students get free admission with their student ID. Tickets for non-students will be available on WVUSports.com.
The team finished in third place at the Big 12 Championships and fourth of four in its first round appearance at the NCAA Tournament. The season starts usually in January and ends around March-April, depending on how the team does in the postseason.
The WVU gymnastics team just came off an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, and next year will look to build on that next year.
The Mountaineers went 12-9, and faced off against out-of-conference powerhouses such as Florida and LSU. They also compete in the Big 12, which includes No. 1 Oklahoma.