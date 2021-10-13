How WVU football players get paid to endorse biscuits, law firms and Little General

The commercial starts in front of a Little General convenience store with soft techno music in the background.

The scene moves inside as two broad-shouldered WVU players enter the store and walk to grab drinks.

“Dante Stills? Doug Nestor? You shop here?” asks a red-bearded customer as the players stand near the beverage refrigerators.

“Yeah man, all the time,” Stills replies with a sheepish grin of someone in their first television commercial and trying not to laugh as they deliver the line.

The pair of WVU linemen make their way to the checkout counter, where Stills offers to pay for Nestor with a prominently placed Little General rewards card and the 30-second spot ends.

This is the new world of college athletics with athletes allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Just a few months ago, this TV commercial wouldn’t have been possible.

Over the summer, swift changes came to college athletics with a United States Supreme Court ruling in June in National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston and the NCAA Board of Directors adopting an NIL rule change on June 30 that went into effect on July 1.

Not long after the rule change happened, student-athletes across the U.S. were signing on that dotted line for endorsement deals.

In late July, West Virginia University signed a contract with VEEPIO to utilize its product in educating WVU student-athletes and acquiring deals for those athletes.

“The market is new,” said the company’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ohliger. “When you have markets open up, you have to be in them. Within a year the market is going to be different and the first move or advantage is so powerful that you are helping to set the framework for how this thing is going to operate for the next 20 or maybe 100 years.”

The three co-founders of VEEPIO all played football at West Virginia: Ohliger, Najee Goode and Grant Wiley.

Goode and Wiley both played in the NFL — Goode won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. Ohliger’s professional career took him to arena football.

However, since all three played at WVU, they have an advantage when talking to West Virginia student-athletes.

“I was literally sitting in that team room 10 years ago,” Goode said. “I used to sit in those seats and have the exact same look on my face.”

“Who we are, we are athletes who used to be students at West Virginia who are now doing business,” Goode added. “We are a true extension of who they are.”

VEEPIO is currently working with around 100 student-athletes at WVU out of the 450 West Virginia student-athletes.

The company has worked with football players Dante Stills and Doug Nester in a deal with Morgan & Morgan Law Firm with billboards in the Morgantown area that say “Size Matters”.

West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier recently signed a deal with Tudor’s Biscuit World.

In an Instagram post last month he called the popular chain’s biscuits and gravy “the glue that holds us together.” In another post, he said that his favorite meal is the Big Tator, a dish with fried potatoes smothered with scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and topped with crispy bacon.

The firm also coordinated deals between WVU women’s soccer players Alina Stahl, Jordan Brewster, Julianne Vallerand and Gabrielle Robinson and a Cheat Lake coffee shop.

Through a public records request, the Daily Athenaeum received the contract signed between VEEPIO and West Virginia University.

The contract does not have an exclusivity clause. This means that student-athletes at WVU who want to sign endorsement deals do not have to work with VEEPIO if they are comfortable on their own or want to work with a different endorsement company.

The decision to be a non-exclusive contract was made by the co-founders of VEEPIO because of their goal of “doing what’s best for the student-athletes”. VEEPIO says they provide an educational advantage to WVU athletes by teaching them the ways of the business and working best for them while orchestrating deals.

As agreed in the contract, VEEPIO caps its fee at 10% of the proceeds received by student-athletes in endorsement deals. VEEPIO has also agreed to ensure that its services and endorsement deals for WVU student-athletes comply with the West Virginia Uniform Agent Act and WVU’s name, image and likeness policy.

“We’re still making our way around to see each team individually to really talk to all of the students that we’re here to advocate on their behalf,” Ohliger said. “It was important to us that everyone hears that from us directly. We want them to get to know us because we think we have to get to know them to effectively advocate for them.”

VEEPIO is focused on earning the trust of the student-athletes when it comes to representing them in endorsement deals. So far, when meeting student-athletes, Wiley said many people do not know what to expect.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Wiley said. “No one knows what to expect. Some people were more willing to jump on it because no one loses anything from it. You can only gain from working with us.”

The process starts with players opting in to work with VEEPIO. Then, VEEPIO works on an agreement with the players before finding endorsement deals.

If an agreement is reached with a sponsor, student-athletes will work on a campaign for the sponsor.

The campaign may include posting on Instagram, making a video, etc. Once the campaign is completed by the student-athlete, it is sent to the university to be approved for distribution. Once it is approved, VEEPIO is allowed to release the product within 72 hours.

The sponsor is given the opportunity to decide if a student-athlete will post the finished product on which social media platform. VEEPIO then uploads the campaign to its app to allow student-athletes to own their own data.

“Our technology is integrated with our own mobile app,” Ohligher said. “We post that exact same campaign and its requirements into the VEEPIO mobile app. We do that because we believe all the students need to own their own data. Kind of like everyone should own their own house.”

The company’s co-founders act as a go-between for athletes and potential brand partners.

“When a brand comes to sponsor a student-athlete, they want to know they’re getting value for their dollar,” Ohliger said.

“We’re going to let the brands know when they advertise here at West Virginia, not only do you get all of the football guys, but all 450 student-athletes, all 30,000 members of the student body and all 1.8 million people in the state,” he added. “Remember, there are no pro teams in the state of West Virginia. It looks like it's small, but it's huge.”