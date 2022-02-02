With the WVU men’s basketball team falling to the No. 8 Baylor Bears on Monday, the Mountaineers have now lost a season-high six consecutive games. This ties the longest losing streak suffered by WVU in coach Bob Huggins’ tenure.
With the struggles continuing and no end in sight, Huggins and the Mountaineers coaching staff have a number of pivotal decisions they must make if they hope to revive what was once a promising season.
In multiple press conferences during the team’s struggles, Huggins has suggested that roster moves and rotation changes are all but inevitable.
“I’m big on trust, and I trusted some guys who I probably shouldn’t have trusted because they didn’t get it done for us, and they haven’t gotten it done for us,” Huggins said after the loss to Arkansas on Jan. 29.
If the scoring woes continue to be an issue, fans could expect to see some fresh faces out on the court, as Huggins has eluded. Guard Seth Wilson and forward Jamel King, two freshmen, are just a couple of the names that could become more involved in Huggins’ game plan going forward.
Wilson had an opportunity to showcase his skillset in the loss to Baylor, when he connected on two crucial three-pointers in limited play time.
“I just apologized to two freshmen that had a great week, and we didn’t play them,” Huggins said. “I’m not sure we would have been any better with them in the game. We’re probably going to find out here real quick.”
During their six-game losing streak, WVU has been outrebounded by 53. Huggins discussed this margin, claiming it is an issue of effort and not scheme.
“You’ve got to want to do it, you’ve got to care,” Huggins said. “Our bigs have to stop standing around and watching. If they're not going to rebound the ball, or at least attempt to rebound the ball, get them out of the game.”
Huggins has also cited a lack of communication in the team’s struggles, saying there are times when the players do not run the plays he designs. He spoke more in depth on this issue following the team’s loss to Texas Tech.
“The message basically was, you’re going to run what I tell you to run and what we practiced, or you’re going to sit on the bench and watch,” he said.
Huggins revisited the subject after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 26, putting more of the blame on himself.
“We have to run offense. We don't know how to run offense,” he said. ”We tried to put some [past play designs] in. Reality is, they didn't run that either.”
As the Mountaineers continue to drop in the Big 12 standings, Huggins and the WVU staff will have to make some crucial changes to rotations and play time for certain players.
WVU men’s hoops will look to snap out of their slump on Saturday, Feb. 5 when they host Texas Tech. Tip off is slated for 2 p.m. ET.