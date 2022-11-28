Former athletic director Shane Lyons opened up about his leave from WVU on Monday in an interview with Talkline’s Hoppy Kercheval, saying the decision came from President E. Gordon Gee.
"Obviously, I'm disappointed. The loyalty to some people. There will be bitterness there," Lyons said. "Yes [Gee] … [Alsop] was part of it. They called themselves friends, and they [blindsided me]. That's not the way I do business.”
He said administrators made the decision to terminate his tenure before receiving approval from the school’s Board of Governors.
Noting his contract extension in January and a “glowing” evaluation in June, Lyons said his firing was shocking.
“What has changed? Football program that wasn’t winning and a fanbase that was pretty riled up about it,” he said.
Lyon’s departure from WVU was announced on Nov. 14, roughly seven years after he began his tenure at the University.
Just a week later, Lyons was hired as the new executive deputy director of athletics, where he served from 2011 to 2015.
School administrators noted the football program’s crumbling performance and the contract extension of head coach Neal Brown as grounds for his termination, according to Lyons.
When speaking to Lyons on his way out, Gee brought up conversations about the transfer portal and NIL. Lyons said he believed the portal was the responsibility of the coaches, while Gee said the athletic department needed to be “more aggressive” in all categories.
“[Gee] thought we needed to be more aggressive in those areas," Lyons said. "Something else that came up in the conversation was the transfer portal. The transfer portal is not the Athletic Director's responsibility. It's our coaches and our assistant coaches that recruit from the portal.”
Lyons’ final thoughts were about the program that lost him his job in Morgantown — the WVU football program.
"People don't see behind the scenes which, as an athletic director, you do," Lyons said.
“Last week proved a point that he had not lost his team. You're in the locker room. You're around the student athletes. They played very, very hard at a tough place to play, is it where we need to be? The answer is no. We were looking for seven or eight wins. Did they meet expectations? No. At the same time, a couple plays go our way and we're sitting at seven wins and we're not having this conversation.”
Noting the pandemic, Lyons said he saw this season as “year two for Neal Brown.”
He said if he was still at WVU, Brown would continue to be the head football coach.
“I think he checks every box we're looking for in a head coach,” Lyons said. “Unfortunately, the big box is he needs to win more football games. I believe that's coming in the future.”