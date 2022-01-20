Ten athletic personalities who formerly represented West Virginia have come together to support a new company that promotes name, image, and likeness opportunities for student-athletes that call WVU home.
The group was put together with the help of Country Roads Trust LLC. The company aims to give college athletes the opportunity to expand their personal brands both on and off the field.
The sports figures will serve in an advisory role to the company, and the group consists of both former players and coaches from the storied WVU athletics program.
We are honored to have 10 of the most successful Mountaineer athletes make up our athlete advisory team, including Hall of Fame @WVUfootball coach Don Nehlen! pic.twitter.com/Jd32pepV5D— Country Roads Trust (@CountryRdsTrust) January 19, 2022
The list is headlined by names such as Jerry West, Pat White, Pat McAfee, Don Nehlen, Darryl Talley, Da’Sean Butler, Mike Gansey, Ginny Thrasher, Jaida Lawrence Hart and Jedd Gyorko.
The company was initially founded by two high level executives in the sporting industry who have both called the state of West Virginia home, in Oliver Luck and Ken Kendrick.
Luck was a former WVU quarterback and served as the university's athletics director from 2010 to 2014. He is also known for being the CEO and commissioner of the XFL, a former semi-professional football league.
Kendrick on the other hand is a current general partner and the principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB franchise.
According to Luck, the two collaborated to form the company with the goal to assist current West Virginia athletes in maximizing their opportunities. In doing this they also hope to increase interest in attracting outside athletes.
The company’s website shows a quote of Luck’s that reiterates this line of thinking.
“The changing landscape of college athletics makes the Country Roads Trust a necessity,” he said. “We want West Virginia University athletics to attract the very best, not only because of our fine land-grant institution, but because of top-notch NIL opportunities. As we all know, our Mountaineers deserve the best".