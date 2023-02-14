In honor of Valentine's Day, The Daily Athenaeum sports staff highlighted its favorite Mountaineer student athletes and why they hold a special place in the hearts of fans.
James Okonkwo - Men’s Basketball
By Luke Blain, Co-Sports Editor
Sophomore forward James Okonkwo is a player that has quickly become a fan-favorite for the Mountaineer basketball team.
I love shot-blockers in basketball, so I was a huge fan of Sagaba Konate when he was on WVU’s roster. Okonkwo has had some similar high-flying rejections in recent games and leads the team in blocks per game with 0.8.
He has become a consistent part of the rotation, averaging 14.9 minutes per game in the last seven games with an average of 8.5 before that. Even though he isn’t a big-time scorer, Okonkwo is a key role-player and spark-plug for the team.
Dayne Leonard - Baseball
By Jonathan Hamilton, Staff Writer
My valentine this year has to be WVU baseball player Dayne Leonard. The redshirt senior, who serves as the team’s catcher and third baseman, had a great 2022 campaign in his first season for the Mountaineers. Leonard transferred from Virginia Tech before the 2022 season began.
In 48 appearances throughout the season, Leonard led the team in batting average at .331, was fourth on the team in on-base plus slugging, seventh in slugging, and was first among qualified players in on-base percentage at .426.
The WVU backstop also had a great ending to his 2022 season with an 11-game hitting streak.
On May 9, Leonard was named co-Big 12 Newcomer of the week, along with German Fajardo of Kansas State, and Ivan Melendez of Texas.
Leonard also hit three home runs, drove in 23 runs and scored 23 runs.
JJ Quinerly - Women’s Basketball
By Rachel Libert, Staff Writer
Just a sophomore, guard JJ Quinerly has been a dominant force for the West Virginia women’s basketball team and its success this season. The guard leads the team in points per game, blocks and steals. Quinerly averages 14.7 points per game and is the eighth leading scorer in the Big 12. The sophomore has totaled 50 steals this season with nine blocks.
On a New Years Eve matchup against Oklahoma, Quinerly put up her season high of 28 points. Her double-digit point outings have helped head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team achieve a 15-8 record so far this season, already earning as many wins in the entirety of the 2021-22 season.
Quinerly has been contributing to the Mountaineers’ offense since her freshman year, where she had a career high 22 points and averaged 8.8 points per game.
As a sophomore, Quinerly hasn’t even reached the halfway point of collegiate career, and Mountaineer fans can expect the guard to continue to be an impact player for Plitzuweit’s squad.
Ceili McCabe - Track & Field/Cross Country
By Tolu Olasoji, Correspondent
When it comes to running in WVU, you can hardly miss the name Ceili McCabe. She’s either winning races, breaking and setting new records at various levels or bettering her laudable feats. The Vancouver native is one of the most decorated athletes on campus and a top cross-country runner in the nation.
This past season, McCabe won every race she competed in, and was the first Mountaineer to cross the finish line at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships to finish with another All-American nod.
She was named a Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year for a second straight year, becoming the first Mountaineer to repeat the feat. The WVU Sports Media major and Team Canada runner was named Mid-Atlantic Region of the Year for the second consecutive season.
She has been a force of nature for the school’s athletics and deserves all the love she’s been getting and more.
Ting-Pei Chang - Tennis
By Trent Lewis, Staff Writer
Ting-Pei Chang is a true senior on the West Virginia University tennis team. Since transferring to WVU from Iowa State in 2021, Chang has been an essential member of the Mountaineers.
During her first season as a Mountaineer, she, alongside Camilla Bossi, made five consecutive appearances on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) doubles rankings. The two were the first doubles tandem in school history to be ranked.
Chang and Bossi found themselves at a peak No. 42 ranking in the 2021-2022 season and debuted this season at No. 37. Chang also became one of five Mountaineers to have 20+ wins in a single season for the tennis team.
So far this season, Chang has earned five victories, two in singles and three in doubles. One of her singles wins came in a thrilling match against Penn State where she defeated her opponent 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 after being down 0-40 in the final game.
Chang is my pick because she produced the most entertaining tennis match I have ever witnessed when she won against Penn State. It was my first time watching the Mountaineer tennis team and it certainly did not disappoint. Chang’s contributions to the WVU tennis team deserve our love on this holiday.
Peyton Hall - Wrestling
By Matt Ross, Staff Writer
Peyton Hall is currently a junior on the West Virginia University wrestling team at 165 pounds. So far this season, Hall has a record of 20-3 and is currently ranked eighth in the country.
Even as a junior, Hall has one of the best accolades from a Mountaineer in recent history. Last season, he was the first wrestler in WVU history to be an All-American at 165 pounds. He placed eighth in last year’s National Championships with an overall record of 28-6 with nine ranked opponent wins. Hall also had a great freshman year as he was able to qualify for the National Championships at 165 pounds.
I chose Peyton Hall for this piece because of what he has accomplished for the Mountaineers in his career already. Hall is one of the many reasons why the team has had success this year and why the team has improved so much over the last couple of seasons.
He brings excitement as well as leadership every time he steps onto the mat as a Mountaineer.