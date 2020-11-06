The West Virginia volleyball team was able to defeat the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday night by a final score of 3-2 after an amazing comeback attempt by ISU.
The Mountaineers (6-5, 6-5 Big 12) and the Cyclones (2-7, 2-7 Big 12) both changed leads early on, but eventually West Virginia earned some breathing room. WVU took the first set 25-21.
West Virginia started out the second set leading 7-0. The Mountaineers didn’t look back as they rolled on to win the set 25-15 to take a quick 2-0 set.
Iowa State showed some fight in the third set taking an early lead. West Virginia built a lead at 24-18, before the Cyclones came back on match point and won post-play 27-25 to avoid the sweep.
WVU head coach Reed Sunahara knew this wasn’t going to be an easy win for his Mountaineers.
“I thought we were playing pretty well up until 24 (points) in the third,” Sunahara said. “We were playing pretty well and we knew they were going to come back.”
After the comeback in the third set, ISU started out strong again in the fourth and earned another victory. The Cyclones took the fourth set 25-11, forcing a fifth and deciding set.
In the fifth and final set, the Mountaineers were able to finally fend off Iowa State winning 15-10 and taking the match 3-2.
“We just kept fighting,” Sunahara said. “I will say, it’s a really good team and we knew they weren’t going to just back down.”
Briana Lynch led the Mountaineers in kills with 14 on the night. Right behind her was Natali Petrova with 11, and Kristin Lux with 10.
Lynch was also able to lead WVU in blocks with seven, bringing up her total now to 52 on the season. The senior sits top four in the Big 12 for blocks.
As a team, West Virginia was able to outscore Iowa State in kills 56-48. The Cyclones came into Friday’s match with the third most kills in the conference. ISU was able to out-block WVU 10-8.
“I was telling them in the locker room no one is going to win easy in the Big 12,” Sunahara said. “If every night is a battle, we got to make sure that we’re taking care of the ball, every single play.”
The West Virginia Mountaineers and Iowa State Cyclones will turn right around and play each other again tomorrow afternoon. Coverage will start at 4 P.M. on ESPN+.