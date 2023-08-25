West Virginia’s men’s soccer team took its first regular-season win on Thursday night, defeating California Baptist 3-0 at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown.
West Virginia senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee totaled five saves in the victory, his fifth shutout with the Mountaineers.
West Virginia first took a shot at the goal in the ninth minute, an attempt by sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira. Caldeira is a notable returner for WVU, leading the team in goals in 2022 with five.
Five minutes after his first shot, Caldeira put one in the back of the net to give West Virginia a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. Senior midfielder Ryan Baer and junior defender Max Broughton earned the assist.
California Baptist kicked three shots following West Virginia’s goal but did not score as the first period reached the halfway point.
Senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee earned his first save of the night in the 33rd minute, stopping a shot from CBU’s Georg Bjarnson. Lee saved another shot in the 36th minute, totaling two saves in the first half.
The Mountaineers numbered six shots in the first half compared to the Lancers’ five. With an aggressive start, California Baptist earned five fouls in the first 45 minutes, and West Virginia earned three.
West Virginia started the second half with two offside calls, bringing its total to five with three picked up in the first half.
CBU got the first shot off in the second half but could not find the back of the net. In response, West Virginia’s redshirt senior midfielder Sergio Ors Navarro took a shot on Lancer goalkeeper Dorian Drucks, scoring a goal to give West Virginia a 2-0 lead.
In the 59th minute of the match, Lee tallied another save to keep CMU scoreless.
Senior midfielder Ryan Crooks attempted a shot at goal with 30 minutes remaining in the half but missed left, his first and only attempt of the night.
With five minutes remaining, Caldeira scored his second goal, assisted by junior midfielder Otto Ollikainen, to give West Virginia a 3-0 win at the conclusion of the game.
West Virginia advances to 1-0, its seventh season-opener win in a row.
The Mountaineers take on their next match on Monday, Aug. 28 against Bucknell. West Virginia last played Bucknell in 2006, their only matchup in history, and won 1-0.
Monday’s match will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.