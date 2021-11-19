West Virginia played a strong first half but allowed 47 second half points as Marquette overcame WVU’s 12-point halftime lead.
Much like Thursday’s game, Kedrian Johnson kicked off the scoring for West Virginia (3-1) with a made three-pointer. Following his three, Johnson was given two quick personal fouls and sat on the bench for the remainder of the first half.
At the 14:46 mark in the first half, the Mountaineers trailed 14-8 but over the next six minutes WVU went on a 17-2 run to take a nine-point lead.
Over the next six minutes, West Virginia held on to a single digit lead but in the final three minutes, Sean McNeil added two three-point shots to give WVU a 14-point lead.
To end the half, Marquette’s (5-0) Tyler Kolek made a jumper in the paint to cut the WVU lead to 47-35 going into the half.
Taz Sherman led all scorers in the first half with 14 points on 5-9 shooting from the field. The Mountaineers finished the first half with 15 points from behind the arc on 71% three-point shooting.
WVU started the second half with two minutes of scoreless basketball and allowed Marquette to slowly inch its way back.
The Golden Eagles quickly cut through the WVU lead and after 6:25 of play, Marquette led the game, 55-54.
Over the next seven minutes of play, the West Virginia defense struggled to lock down the Marquette three as the Golden Eagles poured in four.
Trailing by eight with 2:20 remaining, the Mountaineers needed to get the offense going but on the next offensive possession, McNeil turned the ball over.
Three Golden Eagles scored in the double-digits, Kolek led the way with 18 while Justin Lewis poured in another 17. Kolek, Lewis and Kam Jones each scored three or more three-point shots.
Next, the Mountaineers will play Clemson Sunday at 5 p.m. to conclude the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.