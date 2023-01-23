The WVU women’s basketball team came off an important Big 12 victory on Saturday against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, and head coach Dawn Plitzuweit was pleased overall with her team’s performance.
“I thought that was a tough and gritty win for our young ladies,” Plitzuweit said. “I thought we grew during the course of the game, made some adjustments and got a little bit better.”
West Virginia (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) made a statement with the win over Texas Tech (15-5, 3-4 Big 12), showing that it can compete with the best teams in the conference. Two games before, the Mountaineers took down No. 18 Baylor at the WVU Coliseum, beating the Lady Bears 74-65.
WVU has now won four of its last five in conference play after starting 0-2. The team’s last loss was against Kansas, a fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 58-77 loss. Plitzuweit talked about what she has seen from the team during this stretch.
“We’re improving. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Plitzuweit said. “We’re recognizing, we’re making adjustments, and I thought this was a good opportunity for us to learn because I thought [Texas] Tech did a good job of packing in the lane and making it difficult [to score].”
West Virginia’s offensive attack was spearheaded by senior guard Jayla Hemingway and sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly. Both recorded double-doubles, as Hemingway scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Quinerly provided 16 points and 10 rebounds.
However, the bench has been virtually unproductive offensively for the Mountaineers this season. In Saturday's game, the bench only provided three points, a three-pointer by fifth-year guard Sarah Bates.
In the game prior versus Kansas, the bench only managed five points. Against Baylor, they also only provided five points.
Having said that, the offense all together struggled at points during the game, having two five-minute long scoring droughts. In the first quarter, WVU went on a 5:13 drought, shooting 0-9 from the field. Their second large scoring drought came in the third quarter, where they did not score for 5:36.
The team has depended heavily on the starters, especially Quinerly, Hemingway and senior guard Madisen Smith. All average double digits in points per game, with Quinerly leading the team at 13.4 PPG.
The three also average the most minutes of anyone on the team, as Smith leads in that category with 32.2 minutes per game.
Texas Tech outperformed West Virginia shooting from the field. The Lady Raiders shot 38.7%, while the Mountaineers shot 32.1%.
The Mountaineers, however, were better from three-point range. Texas Tech was 3-22 or 13.6% from beyond the arc, while WVU was 8-29 or 27.6%.
From the free throw line, it was all West Virginia. TTU only shot 10 free throws in total, making six. WVU attempted 29 free throws and made 23. It was the biggest difference in the game on the stat sheet, as WVU attempted 19 more free throws than the Lady Raiders did.
Defensively, both teams tied with 10 offensive rebounds each, but TTU outrebounded the Blue and Gold defensively 25-20. TTU had one more steal, 8-7, and also had five blocks to WVU’s two.
West Virginia won the turnover battle, committing 15 to TTU’s 20. The Mountaineers also had less fouls, fouling TTU 14 times, while TTU fouled WVU 26 times.
Overall, WVU won the game by getting to the foul line a lot more than Texas Tech, and it turned the ball over less than its Lady Raider counterparts.