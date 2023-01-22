The WVU men’s basketball team found itself back in the loss column on Saturday after falling 69-61 to No. 7 Texas.
After the win over TCU, it had seemed the team may have found some traction. However, the loss to Texas shows the Mountaineers still have their fair share of woes.
One issue in particular that has resurfaced is turnovers, as the Mountaineers gave the ball away 20 times on Saturday.
“Can't turn the ball over 20 times,” Huggins said in a press conference after the game. “We had it down to where we were turning it over maybe six times a game, which isn't good, but it's way better than 20 and now we're back to 20, and not playing against pressure. We just throw the ball to the wrong team.”
The loss was WVU’s second game with 20 turnovers this season, with the first being the overtime loss against Kansas State. Texas was able to capitalize, as it scored 19 points off of turnovers compared to just 10 by the Mountaineers.
Fifth-year seniors Kedrian Johnson and Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers in scoring. Johnson had 22 and Mitchell had 12, as the two accounted for 34 of the team’s 61 points (55.7%).
Even though the two led in scoring, they also accounted for 11 of the team’s turnovers.
The Mountaineers had a less than perfect night from beyond the arc, as they shot 8-23. Texas shot worse, however, with only three makes on 11 attempts.
Texas made up for its three-point struggles on the inside, as the team outscored WVU in the paint 32-20. WVU was barely able to win the rebound battle 29-26.
One aspect that affected the Mountaineers on the inside was Jimmy Bell Jr. picking up fouls, as he finished with four. This resulted in him only playing for 19:18. Tre Mitchell was tasked with holding down the paint, as he played the full 40 minutes.
“We didn't rebound the ball the way we're capable of rebounding the ball. Jimmy getting in foul trouble hurts us. No doubt,” Huggins said. “I thought Tre gave us really good effort from there.”
The Mountaineers went 13-18 from the free throw line in the game, but missed some in key moments. Kedrian Johnson accounted for four of those misses.
Johnson still got a bulk of the minutes in the game with 32:53. His staying on the court longer resulted in fewer minutes for Joe Toussaint, who only finished with 10:56. Toussaint has played an average of 22.9 minutes per game on the season.
“That's my fault, a hundred percent my fault,” Huggins said. Joe deserves to play. Joe deserves to play a lot of minutes. We've got guys that played that don't deserve minutes. They haven't earned minutes.”
WVU will have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday when the team travels to Lubbock to play Texas Tech.