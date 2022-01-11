This season has been filled with uncertainty for the Mountaineers. From tight early season games against Oakland and Eastern Kentucky to terrible first half performances against Kansas State and Youngstown State, this team has created more questions than answers moving forward into 2022 and the rest of this season.
After a close 71-68 victory against a depleted Kansas State (8-6, 0-3 Big 12) squad in its last game, this team shows it has issues compared to previous WVU teams. The shortcomings could spell trouble moving deep into conference play.
The first glaring issue is West Virginia’s (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) sole reliance on guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Although both players have handled the volume they’ve had this season, it’s concerning to see them be the only players scoring for West Virginia.
Sherman and McNeil have combined for 35.2 of the Mountaineers’ 69.2 points per game, while accounting for 33.3 and 34.8 minutes respectively per game on the court, eight more minutes than the next player.
This lack of bench depth and other offensive options isn’t a great sign for the team’s health and has hurt the team down the stretch in many games. Transfers like guard Malik Curry and forwards Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap were brought in to improve bench depth but have hurt the team’s offense.
In many instances when Sherman or McNeil are absent or taking a break, the offense becomes stagnant and goes on long scoring droughts, such as a three minute, 36-second drought against the Wildcats in the first half.
“I think we’re getting better defensively. Offensively, we still rely on Taz (Sherman) too much. I’m all for getting him 25 or 30 a game, but we need some other guys to step up and score for us as well,” head coach Bob Huggins said in a November postgame press conference.
Although reliance on one player is common for West Virginia basketball, this season's team shows a lack of effort and energy on the court. This is very uncommon for a Huggins coached team.
The lack of effort and energy, especially on the defensive side of the court, is something unprecedented for the Mountaineers. When it comes to competing against NCAA tournament level teams in the Big 12, a lack of effort and energy could be very dangerous for the Mountaineers.
Usually, West Virginia can pride itself on defensive effort and paint physicality on offense, but neither of those things have been showcased much at all this season.
This team’s lack of a presence in the paint hurts its offensive flow. A physical forward who plays defense and finishes at the rim has always been important to Huggins’ offensive scheme, but none of the three forwards on this year’s team have stepped up and filled this role.
Forward Isaiah Cottrell, the usual starter, and Paulicap have shown the most promise, but neither have stepped up into the dominant paint player that West Virginia needs.
The Mountaineers will continue their season at home against Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 9 p.m., but the team will need to solve the glaring issues to stay competitive against the premiere Big 12 schools.