The West Virginia and Pitt men's basketball programs have agreed to extend a series between the two schools through the 2022-23 season, the WVU athletic department announced Thursday.
WVU will host the game during the 2021-22 season, while Pitt will play host to the following season's matchup.
“The Pitt game has been our biggest rival,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “We are thrilled to add another two games to the series. During the last three months or so, I’ve seen numerous WVU-Pitt games being replayed on ESPN. In addition to both fan bases, there is always a national interest in the Backyard Brawl.”
The two teams were nearing the end of a four-game series which was slated to end with a matchup later this year. The Mountaineers will host Pitt on Nov. 13 at the WVU Coliseum.