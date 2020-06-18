West Virginia forward Derek Culver puts up a shot while being defended by Pittsburgh’s Samson George at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15, 2019.

 Photo by James Knable

The West Virginia and Pitt men's basketball programs have agreed to extend a series between the two schools through the 2022-23 season, the WVU athletic department announced Thursday.

WVU will host the game during the 2021-22 season, while Pitt will play host to the following season's matchup.

“The Pitt game has been our biggest rival,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “We are thrilled to add another two games to the series. During the last three months or so, I’ve seen numerous WVU-Pitt games being replayed on ESPN. In addition to both fan bases, there is always a national interest in the Backyard Brawl.”

The two teams were nearing the end of a four-game series which was slated to end with a matchup later this year. The Mountaineers will host Pitt on Nov. 13 at the WVU Coliseum.