The Big 12-BIG EAST Battle has been extended two more years by the two conferences, the Big 12 Conference announced in a press release.
The men’s basketball non-conference schedule partnership has been in effect since the 2019-20 season. The new extension guarantees the two conferences will continue to face off in November and December for the next two seasons.
There will be changes made to the Battle, as both conferences are adding schools in the coming years. The game count will increase to 11 with the Big 12 hosting six games in 2023-24 and the BIG EAST hosting six games in 2024-25.
The matchups will be selected in tandem by the Big 12 and BIG EAST, with the home team selecting where the game will be played. The home team’s television rights holder will also determine the broadcast arrangements. ESPN is the broadcast rights holder for the Big 12, while FOX Sports owns the rights to the BIG EAST.
The schedule for this season’s BIG 12-BIG EAST Battle is as follows.
Nov. 29 Baylor at Marquette
Nov. 30 Providence at TCU
Nov. 30 Georgetown at Texas Tech
Nov. 30 Kansas State at Butler
Dec. 1 Creighton at Texas
Dec. 1 Oklahoma State at Connecticut
Dec. 1 Seton Hall at Kansas
Dec. 3 Oklahoma at Villanova
Dec. 3 West Virginia at Xavier
Dec. 4 St. John’s at Iowa State