The 2020-21 conference schedule has been released for the West Virginia men’s basketball team, announced by the Big 12 on Monday.
Big 12 play will begin for the Mountaineers on Dec. 18 with a home game against the Iowa State Cyclones. WVU will play one other game in Dec. when it travels to Lawrence, Kansas to play the Jayhawks on Dec. 22.
West Virginia will begin January with two games in Oklahoma against the Sooners on Jan. 2 and against the Cowboys on Jan. 4. WVU will have four home games in January against, Texas on Jan. 9, TCU on Jan. 16, Oklahoma State on Jan. 19, and Texas Tech on Jan. 25.
In February, the Mountaineers will be on the road four times with games against Iowa State on Feb. 2, Texas Tech on Feb. 9, Texas on Feb. 20, and TCU on Feb. 22. West Virginia will finish the regular season on Feb. 27 at home against Kansas State.
The Big 12 Conference Tournament is scheduled for Mar. 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.