With the conclusion of the regular season, the bracket for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament has been announced.
The Mountaineers hold the eighth seed in the bracket and will kick off play for the tournament against No. 9 Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. ET.
If WVU wins that game, a matchup against Kansas, the top seed, awaits the team on Thursday, March 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
The Mountaineers split the season series against Texas Tech, with the last matchup resulting in a 78-72 loss at the Coliseum.
Kansas swept WVU in the regular season, but the Mountaineers fought to the end in Lawrence. The game came down to the final possession as WVU lost 76-74.
All games will be streamed on ESPN/2.