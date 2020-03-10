As of Tuesday afternoon, this week's Big 12 Conference basketball tournaments are still on.
Just hours after the Ivy League announced the cancellation of its conference basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns, the Big 12 released a statement that the league's events will "continue as scheduled."
The statement reads as follows:
"The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus and its impact on hosting events in public spaces.
"At this time, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships will continue as scheduled with additional preventive measures. The Conference will continue to consult with the KU Medical Center as well as other local and state public health departments, host facilities and the NCAA leading up to and during these events to implement best practices and provide the most current information.
"We encourage those attending the games to closely follow the CDC hygiene and prevention recommendations relating to COVID-19."
The men's bracket is currently slated to begin on Wednesday, while the women's bracket will commence on Thursday.
West Virginia's men's team will take on Oklahoma on Thursday at 8 p.m., while the women's team will face Texas on Friday at 7:30 p.m.