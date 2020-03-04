No. 1 Kansas: The Jayhawks continue to solidify themselves as the best team in the country. Bill Self’s team extended their win streak to 14 games after a blowout win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 24, 83-58, followed by a close road win against in-state rival Kansas State, 62-58. Center Udoka Azubuike had 19 points and 16 rebounds against OK State, but played limited minutes due to a foot injury against K-State. Guard Devon Dotson picked up the slack with 25 points to lead his team to the win in Manhattan. The Jayhawks will close the regular season with a game at Texas Tech on Saturday.
No. 4 Baylor: After a record-setting win streak, Scott Drew’s team has lost two of its last four games, with the most recent being a close road loss to TCU on Saturday, 75-72. Baylor avoided another loss after beating Texas Tech, 71-68, in overtime on Monday behind a strong team shooting performance. The Bears shot 41% from the three-point line while every player who touched the floor scored a point. Baylor continues its pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when it visits Morgantown to play WVU this weekend in the team’s regular season finale.
Texas: After four straight losses, the Longhorns have turned around 180 degrees with a five-game win streak, moving them into a tie for third in the Big 12 Conference standings. Junior guard Matt Coleman III has scored in double-figures in three out of the last four games, including 21 points against Oklahoma Tuesday night on 60% shooting, highlighted by a game-winning shot from three that banked in with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Shaka Smart continues to prove why he should be the head coach again next season. His team will look for its 20th win against Oklahoma State to finish the regular season.
Texas Tech: After fighting back into the top 25 rankings a few weeks ago, the Red Raiders have dropped their last three games, the most-recent being an overtime loss, 71-68, on the road against Baylor. Despite being 13-2 at home, head coach Chris Beard’s team dropped a crucial game against Texas, 68-58, over the weekend in Lubbock. Texas Tech will defend its homecourt to finish the season in search of a resume win over No. 1 Kansas on Saturday, as the Red Raiders fight for an NCAA Tournament berth.
West Virginia: Bob Huggins earned his 880th win as a head coach and the Mountaineers won their first Big 12 road game since Jan. 6 by defeating Iowa State, 77-71, on Tuesday night. Freshman Miles McBride and sophomore Derek Culver led the team with 17 points each as four players scored in double figures for WVU. Free throw shooting elevated the Mountaineers over the Cyclones, particularly in the second half. WVU shot 18-for-23 (78%) from the line as McBride, Taz Sherman and Oscar Tshiebwe combined to go 15-for-15. West Virginia earned its 20th win and will look to keep the momentum as they host No. 4 Baylor on Saturday at 1 p.m. to finish the regular season.