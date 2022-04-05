The Big 12 conference announced Tuesday that commissioner Bob Bowlsby intends to step away from his role later this year after 10 years with the conference.
"After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career," Bowlsby said in his statement.
Bowlsby plans to resume the role of commissioner until the league determines a suitable replacement, at which point he intends to assume a new position within the Big 12 conference.