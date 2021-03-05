West Virginia head men's basketball coach, Bob Huggins, has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award as announced on Friday.
Huggins is one of 10 coaches to be named to the list. The list includes: Drake's Darian DeVries, Baylor's Scott Drew, Andy Enfield from USC, Mark Few from Gonzaga, Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, Chris Holtmann from Ohio State, Michigan's Juwan Howard, Eric Musselman from Arkansas and Nate Oats from Alabama.
Huggins recently won his 899th career game as a Division I head coach with a win over TCU on Thursday night. He will have the opportunity to be just the sixth Division I coach all-time to reach 900 career wins when West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.