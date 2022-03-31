Bob Huggins vs. Iowa State 2/8

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins against Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 8, 2022 in Morgantown, W. Va.

 By Gus Schlomer, Photo Editor

After five years of gracing the ballot, WVU men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins is reportedly set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as a member of the Class of 2022.

Shams Charania, senior writer for the Athletic, broke the news via Twitter on Thursday. The formal announcement for Huggins' induction is reportedly set for Saturday, April 2.

Huggins is a two-time NCAA Coach of the Year Winner, amassing 916 wins over his 45 years of coaching experience. Huggins has been with West Virginia since 2007, and has become a staple of the college basketball landscape. 

This is Huggins' fifth consecutive appearance on the ballot, joining former NBA players Tim Hardaway, Manu Ginobili and WNBA star Swin Cash in the Class of 2022.