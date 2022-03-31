After five years of gracing the ballot, WVU men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins is reportedly set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as a member of the Class of 2022.
Shams Charania, senior writer for the Athletic, broke the news via Twitter on Thursday. The formal announcement for Huggins' induction is reportedly set for Saturday, April 2.
Sources: West Virginia iconic head coach Bob Huggins – a collegiate coach for 45 years and two-time NCAA coach of the year – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. Formal announcements on Saturday.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022
Huggins is a two-time NCAA Coach of the Year Winner, amassing 916 wins over his 45 years of coaching experience. Huggins has been with West Virginia since 2007, and has become a staple of the college basketball landscape.
This is Huggins' fifth consecutive appearance on the ballot, joining former NBA players Tim Hardaway, Manu Ginobili and WNBA star Swin Cash in the Class of 2022.