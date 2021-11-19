After an 87-68 victory over Elon in the quarterfinal round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was still unimpressed with the effort his team showed on the court.
West Virginia won the rebounding battle and forced 17 turnovers against Elon, but Huggins still didn’t see enough on the floor. Huggins said that expects guys to want to play, but he wants them to earn their playing time.
“We have 14 guys and they all want to play. You’re going to have a little bit of unrest because they want to play,” Huggins said on a postgame radio show. “I also understand too, at least when I was growing up in the United States of America, you had to work for what you got. That’s kind of gone now.”
“That’s the way it used to be and that’s the way its going to be as long as I am head ball coach here,” Huggins said. “They’re going to earn their stripes so to speak. If they don’t like it, go ahead and transfer.”
As Huggins mentioned players transferring, he talked about the departure of former West Virginia forward and McDonald’s All-American Oscar Tshiebwe transferring last December.
“We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things that were hard,” Huggins said. “So, we’re fine.”
West Virginia returns to the court on Friday night at 7 p.m. to face Marquette on ESPN2.