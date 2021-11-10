Backcourt Breakdown is our analysis of the latest WVU men's basketball game, delivered the morning after.
West Virginia began the 2021-22 college basketball season on Tuesday night against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies with an underwhelming seven-point victory. The team looked like a Big 12 competitor in spurts but was still outplayed by a team that it should have cruised past.
Here are three big takeaways from the game.
Bob Huggins says the defense sucked, but there's more to it
Head coach Bob Huggins was blunt with his assessment of West Virginia’s defensive performance against Oakland after it forced 25 turnovers and was outrebounded by 15.
“If you count, which we do, rebounding a part of defense, we sucked,” Huggins said postgame. “I think we’re getting better and staying in front of our guy. We don’t rebound the ball. We just stand around and watch and that has to get fixed in a hurry.”
I’m not going to agree with Huggins on this assessment. Yes, the defense wasn’t exceptional and it was out rebounded, but it looked good.
The Mountaineers continually pressured Oakland which is why they forced 25 turnovers. The rebounding will have to change because that will make a difference when WVU starts playing Big 12 teams.
The rebounding has to get fixed, but that’s going to take time. If West Virginia can be feisty defensively and force 20-25 turnovers a night, it will be scary this season.
Taz Sherman needs to play every minute
Taz Sherman played 37 minutes on Tuesday night and scored 18 points. The next closest scorer was Sean McNeil who finished with 11.
This team will go as far as Sherman will take it. He is going to be the motor this season and that hasn’t been more clear until the charity exhibition game against Akron and Tuesday’s night game.
I wasn’t concerned with replacing Miles McBride once Sherman said he was coming back because of his scoring ability. If Sherman can step up with ball handling and dribbling, he will be an All-Big 12 first teamer.
With the lack of an inside presence on offense, Sherman’s role is only going to grow as the season moves on.
Kedrian Johnson and Malik Curry need more on offense
The two guards for West Virginia only combined for four field goal shots while running the offense. Johnson looked conservative on offense at times and I’d rather see him take some more shots.
You have two great shooters with Sherman and McNeil and if you can add Johnson or Curry to that equation, it will open up more for Sherman and McNeil.
The whole goal for Huggins is to spread his offensive attack this year. Huggins has that opportunity with how aggressive Curry and Johnson both play.
Defensively, Curry and Johnson combined for six steals. If they can transition that aggressiveness from the defensive side of the ball to offense, the Mountaineers will have more options than just Sherman and McNeil.